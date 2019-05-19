Tackling the overflowing closet, paper-laden desk, or disaster-area playroom isn't what anyone would call a good time, but boy, it feels so good when it's done. The trick is to find the decluttering method that works best for you, and to employ it every time you clean. If you're not sure what your perfect method is, try looking to the stars. There are organizing solutions for every zodiac sign, and knowing your own astrological style can help save you time and hassle when cleaning time rolls around.

Not every organizing method works for everyone, and in fact, it can be counterproductive to try using a strategy that doesn't feel natural to you. Some people thrive on a minimalist technique, while others prefer keeping lots of stuff, but in nice-looking containers. When you think about the personality of each zodiac sign, it stands to reason that an analytical, detail-oriented Virgo would keep things in order differently from an eccentric, different-drummer Aquarius. Trying to make a Gemini and an Aries tidy up the same way would only result in frustration for both.

Maybe you already have the organizing thing figured out, in which case you might find it fun to see whether your sign's profile rings true. Or maybe you're drowning in clutter and don't know where to begin; for you, it couldn't hurt to take a look at your sign's description and give it a try. If the end result is a less chaotic living space, it's all good.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 19) Energetic Aries isn't much into collecting stuff, so you won't see many knickknacks or overflowing bookshelves in their home, explained Reader's Digest. But they do have a tendency to dump anything anywhere, so Rams would do well to spend a whole day focusing that energy on organizing, advised Apartment Therapy. Go from room to room, ditch anything that gets in the way of your busy lifestyle, and don't stop till the whole place is visitor-worthy.

Taurus (Apr 20-May 20) Giphy Bulls love the finer things in life, affirmed Astrostyle, and that includes eating. You can be sure of a great meal when a Taurus invites you to dinner. But their pantries could use a little straightening up, so HGTV recommended that Taureans invest in clear glass or plastic containers to store dry goods like cereal and flour. It makes the food easier to find, and it gives the cabinets a touch of elegance that satisfies their aesthetic tastes.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 20) Gemini is all about communication, so they're never far from their cell phones and tablets. But those devices can get overloaded with photos and unused apps, so their first decluttering priority should be to download all their media to iCloud, suggested House Beautiful. Then, if you're a Twin who can't seem to pull yourself off social media, you can install an app like In Moment, which cuts off your access to selected sites after a set time limit.

Cancer (Jun 21-Jul 22) Like their crustacean namesake, Cancers have a soft interior under their sometimes hard-shelled facade. They're the ones who bring back souvenirs from every trip and save every sentimental item. This zodiac sign is a perfect match for the Marie Kondo method of decluttering, explained Reader's Digest. If you're a Cancerian who's looking to simplify, gather all your mementos into one space and go over them one at a time. If an item truly "sparks joy" when you look at it, keep it; if not, out it goes.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 22) Giphy Lions love seeing a neat space, but they need a structured routine for organizing, according to Kalaki Riot, otherwise they become overwhelmed or distracted. The solution: Pick a specific task — say, cleaning off a cluttered desk or getting the closet in order — and set a timer for 25 minutes (or whatever time frame works best). Then focus on that task exclusively until the timer goes off. If the Leo in your home is another family member, be sure to praise them heavily for a job well done; Lions lap up compliments like a kitten slurps cream.

Virgo (Aug 23-Sep 22) As the logical, practical sign of the zodiac, Virgos definitely have an advantage where organizing is concerned. Filing systems and streamlined displays are probably already part of your home system. What to tackle next? HGTV suggested that Virgos reorganize their gardening sheds. You love working with the land, so make it easier by creating a space for the tools you use most often.

Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) True to their symbol of the scales, Libras can either be organized or scattered, according to YourTango. During their less-tidy phases, Libras may lose track of their appointments or find themselves remembering a task at the last second. For those moments, a personal assistant app like 24Me can help keep Librans on task. It sends a daily to-do list, provides maps to get you to meeting places, and even sends a suggested list of presents when reminding you of birthdays.

Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Giphy Scorpio, you're driven and passionate, so that should figure into your organizing style as well. Like Cancer, you're a good match for a KonMari treatment of your living space, per Reader's Digest. You'll have no trouble weeding out the stuff that doesn't stir your emotions anymore. But in this case, Scorpions should find a definite and dramatic way of saying goodbye to the things they're tossing out. Burn a smudge stick, say a prayer, let yourself cry or scream. Then get it out of there and don't look back.

Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) Fun-loving Sagittarians aren't bothered much by clutter, but sometimes you've got to say enough is enough. One particular trouble spot for the Archer is their junk drawer (or drawers), according to House Beautiful; this sign has a tendency to toss things in and forget about them. Sag should take time one weekend to go through that space, throw out all the nonessentials (really, how many take-out chopsticks and binder clips do you need?), and get a tidy drawer organizer to sort out the remaining items.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) As a practical earth sign, Caps are hard-working and goal-oriented, affirmed AstroStyle. Organization comes easily to them, and if they don't already have a color-coded filing system in their home office, they can set one up with little effort. But if there are other areas of their home that could use some work, Apartment Therapy suggested Capricorns keep only the good-quality belongings and the ones that represent their achievements, like trophies or things they saved a long time to buy.

Aquarius (Jan 20-Feb 18) Giphy True, folks born under the sign of the Water Bearer are known for being individualistic and not the best at organizing. But they're also very social and work well as a team, added AstroStyle. So Aquarians looking to declutter could make a party of it and have some friends over to help make the process more fun. One area they'll definitely want to work on is all the receipts they accumulate, according to House Beautiful. (This sign loves to use their money to help others). File the stuff that you'll use for taxes, and dump the rest.