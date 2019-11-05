How To Re-Watch 'The Little Mermaid Live!' If You Need More Ariel In Your Life

If your kiddos (or just you, let's be honest here) have been itching for some fresh Little Mermaid content, you'll be delighted to know that Ariel, Flounder, Eric, and the rest of the gang are taking Disney fans "under the sea" once again in a whole new way with The Little Mermaid Live! The musical television special airs tonight on ABC, but if you're not available tune in then, you can easily re-watch The Little Mermaid Live! later on as well.

The Little Mermaid Live! is exactly what it sounds like. As ABC described it, the special is a live version of the 1989 Disney film that will be performed in front of a live studio audience. "Live musical performances will be interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film," ABC executives told Entertainment Weekly. The presentation is set to create a wholly unique viewing experience and one that you won't want to miss.

The performance will air on ABC tonight, Nov. 4, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST, but there are a few other ways to watch it if you don't have cable. It can also be viewed on ABC.com, through the ABC app, as well as through the ABC channel on streaming services such as Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV. Additionally, if you don't have access to ABC, services like Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, offer free 7-day trials.

But if none of these options work for you, Disney+ will have the special in its lineup as well.

Disney+ goes live on Nov. 12, and the close timing to the release of The Little Mermaid Live! is no coincidence. "We wanted to launch it in November, in time to coincide with the launch of Disney+,” ABC network president Karey Burke told Variety.

The live presentation of The Little Mermaid isn't a completely new film, rather it will combine parts of the original animated movie with live performances from an impressive cast of characters. The live musical is “essentially 50% the original feature and 50% live musical performance," as director and executive producer Hamish Hamilton told Entertainment Weekly. All of the songs will be performed live, but the non-musical scenes will be the OG animated versions, making for a musical mashup that sounds just wild enough to work.

The blending is made possible by a lineup of musical superstars including Auli’i Cravalho, who made her Disney debut as Moana, as Ariel, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric, Queen Latifah as Ursula, John Stamos as Chef Louis, and Shaggy as Sebastian, according to ABC.

This sort of original content is what the public has come to expect from Disney+, as the streaming platform boasts a ton of new material — including a live-action version of Lady and the Tramp. If you aren't able to watch the new Little Mermaid presentation on ABC, there's always the option of tuning in to Disney+ in a week when it launches. But no matter how you watch it, be sure to belt out "Kiss Da Girl," as loud as you can for me.