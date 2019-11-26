Charlie Brown specials are an integral part of American holiday tradition. Perhaps the funniest of all is the hilariously disastrous dinner prepared by the Peanuts in the 1973 special. But if your own holiday meal prep takes precedence over cartoons — no judgement, guys — here's how to rewatch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving if the turkey takes all of your attention. Fortunately, the Wednesday evening airing is far from your only chance.

This classic short film was created by late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz and has been putting families in the holiday spirit for more than 40 years. But if you and yours skipped over this animated hilarity, here's an overview. Charlie Brown sets out to create a memorable Thanksgiving for the gang, but it goes off course when the caterers, Snoopy and Woodstock, choose toast and popcorn as the main dish. As for how the day comes back together, you'll just have to watch for yourself and, thankfully, there are plenty of ways to do so.

The special will air on ABC on Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. ET. Additionally, the network will also air This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers after the classic is over. But if you aren't free on Wednesday evening or don't have cable, you can also stream the full movie for free on ABC.com and on the ABC app the day after the movie airs.

Additionally, if neither of those options work for you, the 30-minute film is also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video. For the low price of $3.99 to rent, or $9.99 to own. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (Deluxe Edition) is also available on Vudu to rent for $3.99 and to buy for $14.99. Another option? You can watch the holiday special through YouTube, though it won't be for free. You can rent it on YouTube for $3.99 or buy it for $14.99.

Just think, then you could watch it again and again. No matter how you choose to spend your Thanksgiving, it won't be complete without the Peanuts.