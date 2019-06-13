How To Store Family Photos Beyond The Plain Black Albums
There's something so nostalgic about looking through old family photos. And I'm talking about the pictures you flip through when you're going through your family albums, not the pictures that pop-up on your Facebook memories (but those can be great, too). For some reason, scrolling through photos online doesn't have the same feel as looking through real photos. So if want to bring some of those physical captured memories into your life (without the clutter), you'll want some creative ways to store family photos.
These days, most people share their fondest memories online, but don't go through the trouble of getting photos actually printed (I am one of those people, so — guilty). There's something about seeing and holding the actual physical copy of the picture that makes it feel so much more — well, just more. But with smart phones with high-def cameras, people (especially all us parents of really cute kids) are taking pictures more than ever, making it impossible to choose just one to frame. Thankfully though, you don't have to choose just one and you don't have to worry about overwhelming your home with more clutter either. There are some really creative and neat ways to organize your favorite photos without the hassle or the mess. And if you have a bunch of vintage family photos, these 10 ideas are the perfect way to make them accessible and fun to look through.
1. Put Them In Personalized Memory Boxes
Wood Memory Box - 4x6
$38
Etsy
Personalized photo boxes are a classy way to keep your photos organized. Check out this one from MUUJEE on Etsy that offers personalized engraving and even style and font options. This little box can fit up to 175 4x6 photographs, making it easy for you to keep all your favorites without having to deal with the clutter.
2. Get Some Custom Frames
Travel Bucket List Picture Frame
$50
Etsy
Show off all your adventures with this custom travel frame from Bucket List Frame Co. If you only have a few trips under your belt, not to worry. You can cut out photos of places you plan to visit and just plug in your family photos when you make that trip happen. This customized travel frame measures 24x24" and comes with the option of a black or white background.
3. Scan Them
USB Keepsake Box
$20
Etsy
A great way to store your photos if you're interested in saving space is by scanning them onto a USB. This adorable keepsake box comes with a matching USB so you can just plug in to your computer and create a slide show, or just show your friends all your favorites. This box comes with different USB storage sizes and features a magnetic closure. You can also purchase just the box by itself if you already have your photos on a USB.
4. Organize Them Into Vintage Photo Albums
Photo Album
$30
Etsy
I know photo albums aren't particularly creative, but instead of getting one of those plain generic ones, why not opt for an interesting vintage design? These unique albums add to the nostalgia with their timeless vibe. This album is made with faux leather, measures 14x11", and is authentic vintage from the 1950s.
5. Store Them In Vintage Suitcases
Assorted Vintage Suitcases
$778
Etsy
These authentic vintage suitcases from the 1950s can store all your favorite photos while adding some style and design into your home. These specific suitcases give the buyer an option to personalize the suitcase so you can add your family initials, or get something else added on for a more personalized touch. Plus, they're easy to slide into a closet or under a bed if your home lacks storage. (Even better, they look cute sitting out in a stack.)
6. Put Them In A Keepsake Box With Your Favorite Mementos
7. Create A Photo Collage
100 Pictures Family Photo Heart Collage
$60
Etsy
There are so many ways to create a beautiful photo collage, but this product offers a customized canvas backdrop with 100 of your favorite photos in the shape of a heart — how sweet. There are different sizing and style options, so pricing may vary, but these personalized photo collages make a great addition to your home without adding the stress (and mess) of loose photos.
8. Get A Digital Picture Frame
Digital Frame with Mat Black - Polaroid™
$50
Target
Another way to avoid loose photos taking over your home is to invest in a digital picture frame. Just upload your favorite photos with a USB or memory card and watch your photos display in a slideshow or choose one you'd like to feature. It's completely customizable and you can change the photos or adjust the display as you please.
9. Sort Them Neatly Into Storage Bins
Photo Storage Box Set - 2pk
$52
Target
If you can't bring yourself to throw out any of your precious photos, organizing them into small photo-sized storage bins might be the option for you. It's an inexpensive way to hold onto all those loose photos in an organized way. Each box holds up to 3200 photos so you won't have to struggle with the idea of throwing pictures away ever again.
10. Create Customized Photo Books
Sweet Memories Photo Book
$35
Mixbook
Creating customized photobooks are a great way to save your memories without the clutter. They are completely customizable and most sites offer tons of design options. These books are so cute and creative, you'll be happy to replace those old albums with these fresh new books.