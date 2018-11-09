Oh Mercury retrograde, you keep coming at me, screwing things up, making things more difficult, and generally being a pain in my astrological backside. Sure, I know you're coming. I know it's cyclical. But that doesn't make me any less irritated with your effects. I am already anxious enough without your interference, and I know I'm not alone. Many people dread Mercury's retrograde, not just me. So if you're as worried about it as I am, here's how Mercury retrograde will affect you according to your zodiac sign. Because it's coming for all of us.

OK, sure, the effects of planetary alignment on our lives are considered hogwash by some, but even if that were the case, it's harmless hogwash. It's fun when we can point to the disaster of the day and say "Mercury in retrograde, am I right?" It's all because when Mercury whizzes around the earth three or four times per year, the turbulence created by that motion has some cosmic effects on our planet and the people and items on it, according to Astrology Zone. Particularly vulnerable to this influence are modes and methods of communication, whether animal, electronic, or intuitive. Maybe you can't find the right words, or your phone can't find a signal. Perhaps you feel like your gut instinct is off-kilter. All of those can be chalked up to Mercury's speedy orbit.

To be forewarned is to be forearmed, however. So if you're going to survive this Mercury retrograde, it's best to know just what your sign can expect.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Giphy The first sign of the zodiac is really a go-get'em sign, and that can spell trouble when Mercury is in retrograde, according to Horoscope.com. You want to go full-steam ahead, but there will be obstacles in your path. Try to remain calm and remember that this too will pass.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Giphy When Mercury is in retrograde, steady Taureans are some of the least affected of the signs, according to Almanac.com. However, it might slow down their already measured thoughts, so if you have a Taurean in your life, and they seem to be a bit more pensive than usual, it's likely due to retrograde.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Giphy As per Cafe Astrology, "Occurring in your solar third house this time, extra care should be exercised when it comes to composing letters, emails, making phone calls, and with communications in general." Geminis leap before they look, so now is a good time to take a minute to review everything first. Yes, it goes against your nature, but it might be a wise precaution right now.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Giphy You might get a side of emo with an extra helping of panic during this retrograde, according to Horoscope.com It's best to center yourself and remember who you are. You're a nurturer, and it's time to nurture yourself above all others during this period so you don't swing out of control.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Giphy You're the money sign, and retrograde might be a boon for you. If you know what's coming, you can take advantage of fluctuations in the market, according to Almanac.com. However, they wrote that you should step back from going overboard, saying that you should "analyze your investment portfolio." And that you should "Use your know-how and advisory skills to help friends and associates."

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Giphy Oh, the sensitive Virgos. You might feel the retrograde's harshest effects. Cafe Astrology wrote that "Occurring in your solar twelfth house this time, extra care should be exercised when it comes to privacy matters. You may find that you are less able to rely on your intuition." That's a tall order for a group so reliant on their intuition.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Giphy You're a relationship person. You are dedicated to them, according to Horoscope.com. That is challenging when communication errors can pop up thanks to retrograde. Think outside the box when chatting up friends. Maybe call instead of text or email. Consider making an actual coffee date and sticking to the plan.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Giphy Scorpios can be a bit emotional, and a bit open. The advisors at Almanac.com said that "Passionate Scorpio is also secretive, and your secrets may seep out" during retrograde. Keep them locked up if you don't want the world knowing about your secret love of clown art or your unicorn slipper addiction. All the other signs also have a unicorn slipper addiction, though, so might as well embrace it.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Giphy Sagittarians have severe wanderlust, according to Horoscope.com. However, now is not the time to travel. If you must, make sure to buy travel insurance and keep some cash on-hand if you're traveling overseas. Also, consider carrying-on your luggage instead of checking your bag.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Giphy Capricorns love lists, discipline, and contracts, according to Cafe Astrology, and they might be upset when they realize that those don't mean much in the face of Mercury's retrograde. Payments could be late, meetings missed, deadlines can pass. That's what makes it a great time to review your investments and contracts instead of signing new ones.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Giphy You love your tech, Aquarians. But tech does not love Mercury's retrograde, according to Horoscope.com. In fact, it totally messes with them, so try not to throw your new iPhone XL out the window when you can't get it to reboot. Give it a minute. It will reload. If it doesn't, head back to the store, don't hit it with a baseball bat in untamed fury.