How To Tell If Your Child's Kids Preferred Wind-Up Musical Toys Were Recalled Due To A Choking Hazard

A show of hands for all the parents out there who have given their child a plush musical toy to soothe them? I certainly know that I have in the past. While there's generally nothing wrong with offering your child a plush toy, a whopping amount of Kids Preferred wind-up musical toys have been recalled. And parents everywhere are going to want to make sure their child's toy was not part of that recall, to be on the safe side.

The wind-up toys — which were sold at Target, Carter's, and Walmart, as well as other stores and online nationwide — have been recalled due to a potential choking hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The CPSC issued a recall notice which pointed out the hazardous nature of the toy:

The metal post and/or handle of the wind-up mechanism can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Romper has reached out to Kids Preferred regarding the recall and is awaiting a reply.

As of Thursday, Kids Preferred — which is headquartered in New Jersey with offices in New York, Hong Kong, and Shanghai — had received a total of six reports of the wind-up handle parts coming loose, according to the Miami Herald, but thankfully no child has been reported injured as a result.

#RECALL ALERT | The toys were sold at Carter's, Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online. https://t.co/jdKCQvQedQ — WICS ABC 20 (@wics_abc20) October 19, 2017

Nearly 600,000 Kids Preferred Waggy Musical Toys were involved in the voluntary recall. The toys were manufactured in 2016 and were sold under the brand names Carter's, Child Of Mine, Guess How Much I Love You, and Just One You.

To find out whether your child's toy was involved in the recall, check the model number and batch code sewn on the small white label behind the care instructions label. Once you have found the batch number, you can check it by visiting the website kidspreferred.com or simply click here.

There were several varieties of plush toys involved in the recall, in different colors and animals. According to the CPSC, the recalled toys include:

Just One You Waggy Musical Kitty

Just One You Waggy Musical Puppy

Just One You Waggy Musical Giraffe

Just One You Waggy Musical Owl

Child Of Mine Waggy Musical Elephant

Child Of Mine Waggy Musical Lamb

Child Of Mine Dino Waggy Musical

Child Of Mine Giraffe Waggy Musical

Carter's Lamb Waggy Musical

Carter's Puppy Waggy Musical

Carter's Zebra Waggy Musical

Carter's Giraffe Waggy Musical

Carter's Monkey Waggy Musical

Carter's Owl Waggy Musical

Carter's Bunny Waggy Musical

Carter's Unicorn Waggy Musical

Carter's Elephant Waggy Musical

Guess How Much I Love You Big Nutbrown and Little Nutbrown Waggy Musical

All of these toys, a total of 588,000 of them, were sold between January 2016 through August 2017. They retailed between $11 and $20 per toy.

If you find out that your Kids Preferred wind-up musical toy has been involved in the recall, you need to discontinue use immediately. You should also keep the toy away from children and contact Kids Preferred for a replacement toy.

The company is not offering refunds for the toys, but will replace any recalled item even without the receipt. According to the Kids Preferred website:

We understand that on an item like this toy, you may not still have the receipt. The good news is YES, you can get a replacement without a receipt by providing the batch code numbers from the labeled product.

For more information on the recall, consumers are urged to contact customer service at Kids Preferred toll-free at 888-968-9268 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@kidspreferred.com or online at www.kidspreferred.com and click on “Product Safety” for more information.

Be sure to have a close look at your kid's wind-up plush toys, because it's always better to be safe than sorry.

