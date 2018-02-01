Now that winter has truly arrived in most parts of the country, everyone has one thing at the top of their mind: staying warm. Keeping ourselves warm, and keeping our children warm. And as great as central heating is, sometimes it doesn't do the trick. Which is why we have space heaters to stave off the chill with a little extra kick. Unfortunately, there has been a recall of cribside space heaters intended to be used in an infant's room. Before you toss yours out right away, here's how you call if yours is affected and what you can do to remedy the situation. Because you need to keep your little one warm this winter, but you need to feel as though you're doing it safely.

Vornado Air announced a recall on Wednesday for its Vornadobaby Sunny CS cribside space heater. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission wrote in a press release that the voluntary recall was due to a "broken motor mount can allow the electric heating element to come in contact with the interior plastic materials and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards."

So far, Vornado has received five reports of the electric heaters either overheating, melting, or catching fire. There is also the danger of an overheating space heater igniting nearby items. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, nor was there any property damage reported.

Romper's request from Vornado for further comment regarding the recall was not immediately returned.

There were about 5,000 Sunny CS space heaters sold in the United States at retailers like buybuy Baby, Bed, Bath, and Beyond, as well as online retailers, with about 100 more sold in Canada. The space heaters sold for around $100 per unit. The cribside space heaters in question were built in the 2017 production season and sold from October 2017 to December 2017.

The units in question were sold in white with two different accent colors available, melon or soft grey. Each unit measures approximately 12 inches high, 8 inches deep and 11 inches at the base. "Vornadobaby" is printed on the side of the heater, and it's recognizable by the soft touch control panel found on top of the unit. There's a multicolor display in the middle of the control panel as well, and the logo for Vornado is visible in the front center of the cribside space heater.

To find out if your cribside space heater by Vornado was included in the recall, look for model/type SUNNY CS EH1-0090. There will also be an 11-digit serial number on the bottom of the unit, printed on a silver decal. The recalled space heaters will have the numbers 1 and 7 in the fourth and fifth place in the serial number, indicating they were built in 2017.

If you are someone who has purchased a Sunny CS cribside space heater from the Andover, Kansas company, you should immediately stop using the item. Unplug it from the wall rather than simply discontinuing use, as the electrical issue could still be a factor even if it's not in use. Vornado Air noted on its website that it's important not to discard your disabled heater until you have received confirmation of your replacement shipment from Vornado.

Customers can contact Vornado Air directly for information about how to get their free replacement unit, including free shipping. Replacement units can be processed several ways; consumers can simply send a photo by text or email, or ship the heater back to the company. For further questions, you can contact Vornado toll-free at 844-202-7978 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or visit the website any time.

