Mosquito bites are a nuisance for just about everybody. But for some people, the tiny bugs can present some real health complications. With this in mind, knowing how to tell if you're allergic to mosquito bites is crucial. It could happen to anyone in your family, even children, so it's smart to recognize the symptoms of an allergic reactions when they occur.

For starters, remember that even people who aren't particularly sensitive to mosquito bites will still have some kind of a physical reaction. For the most part, itchy, red-brown bumps are a common mosquito bite sign, along with small blisters or even dark spots, according to the Mayo Clinic. Chances are, you're already well acquainted with these reactions.

But for some unlucky people, a mosquito bite can cause skeeter syndrome, or a large local reaction to a mosquito bite, as explained by the Cook Children's Health Care Systems. It appears to be caused by an allergic reaction to the mosquito's saliva. The reactions tend to be a bit different from regular, run-of-the-mill mosquito bites, however. Read on to see what these different reactions are, so you'll know whether you or a loved one needs to get that bite checked out by a doctor ASAP. Hopefully, though, you and your family won't have to deal with serious bug bites any time soon.

1 Large Mosquito Bites Regular mosquito bites are usually rather small. Super large mosquito bites, particularly those that are bigger than a quarter, may be a symptom of an allergic reaction, as noted in Healthline. Watch out for super big bumps, like those experienced by the poor Twitter user Caitieee.

2 Hives Around The Bite Are there raised welts on the skin around the bite? It might be hives. Hives are another potentially serious reaction to mosquito bites, as explained by the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology.

3 Bruising Near The Bite Keep a close watch on the skin around the bite area. "Significant pain, swelling, and bruising are all signs that a bite may be serious," said Joshua Zeichner, dermatologist and assistant professor at Mount Sinai Medical Center in HuffPost.

4 Large Itchy Area This could be the most noticeable and irritating allergic reaction to the bite. A large area of itchiness is another potential sign of skeeter syndrome, as explained in Healthline.

5 Large Swelling Area This reaction is particularly concerning. The swelling associated with skeeter syndrome can be quite large, sometimes taking up an entire arm or leg, as explained by the Cook Children's Health Care Systems.

6 Blistering Around The Bite Does the bite result in big blisters? In general, blistering around the site of the mosquito bite is another sign of a severe reaction, as explained by the American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology.