How To Throw A "Stranger Things" Halloween Party For All Your Weirdo Friends

One current television show embraces the weird like no other, and that show is Stranger Things. If you're eagerly awaiting the release of Season 2 on October 27, why not combine the two best parts of late October into one festive event? Learning how to throw a Stranger Things Halloween party will turn the whole holiday upside-down.

If it feels like the Netflix show is getting a lot of hype, you're right. Only a month after its debut in July 2016, the first season of Stranger Things averaged over 14 million adult viewers between the ages of 18 to 49, according to the website for Variety. Plus, the current trailer for season 2 of Stranger Things has over 10 million views on YouTube. People cannot wait to see what adventures the kids of Hawkins get up to next. In addition to this intense fandom, the series has also received critical acclaim. In fact, Stranger Things was nominated for 18 Emmy Awards. The show has no signs of slowing down.

If you want to celebrate this awesome show in late October, then you're in the right place. Because eating Eggos and playing Dungeons & Dragons is exactly my kind of party, here are a few ideas to get you started. From decor to costumes to food, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Stranger Things in party mode.