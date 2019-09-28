Now that the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have made their way in to stores, people are figuring out the ins and outs of the newest models. The iPhone 11 has some incredible new features, but there are just a few things missing from the phone — like a headphone jack. People out there wondering how to use headphones with iPhone 11 might be surprised to find out that it's not too different from older phone models.

The iPhone 11 comes in three different models and multiple colors. There's the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and slightly larger sized iPhone 11 Pro Max. These phones boast an improved camera quality, extended battery life, and have a gorgeous retina display. But they all have one thing in common — they don't come equipped with a traditional headphone jack. All iPhone 11 models are sold with a pair of EarPods with the lightning connector, according to Apple. These EarPods plug in to the same horizontal space located on the bottom of the phone where the iPhone charger plugs in.

These complimentary EarPods do have a cord, which means that corded headphones aren't completely forgotten with this new iPhone model. But people who want to use a pair of headphones with an aux cord (instead of the lightning cable) will have to purchase a separate adapter, or dongle, to use with the phone. With previous iPhone models, a dongle was included in the box, according to the Verge. But now, people will have to purchase a separate lightning to headphone jack adapter off of Amazon for a little less than $15.

Some people are just a little upset by this change — especially since it means that you can't charge your phone and listen to music with EarPods at the same time.

Loyal iPhone users are probably used to this by now. Apple ditched the traditional headphone jack in 2016 when the iPhone 7 was introduced into the world, according to Fast Company. Since then, users have had to use the ear pods with a lightning cable, traditional corded headphones with the dongle, or bluetooth headphones. Although it has been three years and two iPhone generations since then, people are still reeling over this decision.

Apple reportedly removed the headphone jack because it found that consumers had been purchasing pairs of wireless headphones and the headphone jack, unfortunately, was "an outdated technology", according to Fortune — even if people still loved it.

Although Apple might have found the headphone jack to be outdated, some people out there haven't completely converted to using Bluetooth headphones, and you can't blame them. Some people prefer the cord or don't have the budget to purchase a brand new pair of headphones.

But on the other hand, the iPhone 11 might be the final push that people need to finally cave and purchase a pair of AirPods, which are Apple's rechargeable wireless headphones. Although these headphones start at $159, they connect to your phone automatically, are compatible with Siri, and allow users to charge their phone while listening to music at the same time. If AirPods aren't people's speed, there are other wireless headphones out there to please the pickiest music snobs.

Sure, the headphone jack may never come back to the iPhone. But luckily, there are ways for people with corded earbuds to adapt to this change.