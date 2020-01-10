If you've ever wondered if you're a total Kris Jenner or a certified Chicago West, then you'll definitely want to know how to use the Kardashian Instagram filter. You may have noticed your friends sharing their results on their own Instagram Stories, so whether you're a casual Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan, have every lip kit that Kylie Cosmetics has ever made, or are an actual Kardashian, here's how to get in on the fun.

If you check your Instagram Stories, then you've probably seen one of your friends use a "What ____ Are You" filter. These filters place a roulette of different images over your head before randomly deciding what cat, Disney princess, or Pixar character you are. And now, you can also find out which member of the Kardashian family you are, thanks to one handy filter.

The steps are simple.

Open up Instagram on your phone, and search for larslagaisse, the creator of the filter. It's important to note that you can only use Instagram Story filters on your phone. From there, you'll want to click on the smiley face icon on his page, which is located next to the tagged photos tab — this brings up all of the different filters he has created. Click on the "KUWTK" filter and hit the white "Try It" button in the bottom left corner. Then you will be able to use the filter in selfie mode — all you have to do is hit the record button, tap on the filter to get the roulette rolling, and let the filter work its magic.

Even the Kardashians have gotten in on the fun.

Khloé Kardashian tried the filter on her daughter True on Thursday, Jan. 9. The little girl was able to sit still long enough for the filter to determine that she is most like her 6-year-old cousin, North West. Kardashian's sister, Kylie Jenner, also used the filter to help her find out that she is most like her daughter, Stormi. How perfect is that?

So the filter can't exactly read your mind — it picks each Kardashian at random. If you aren't happy with your results, you can easily delete the video, rerecord it, and just pretend like you got that Kardashian of your liking on your first try. You can be any of the following siblings:

Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian

Rob Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Their kids:

Mason Disick

Penelope Disick

Reign Disick

North West

Saint West

Chicago West

Psalm West

True Thompson

Dream Kardashian

Stormi Webster

Or:

Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner

Kanye West, Kim's husband

Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex-boyfriend

While the filter might not be 100% accurate when it comes to pairing you with your favorite Kardashian, it is still fun to see what the roulette has in store.