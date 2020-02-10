No matter the season or occasion, chances are that the Peanuts have an animated special to get you and your kids in the holiday spirit. So with Valentine's Day right around the corner, let's break down how to watch Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown in 2020.

You can celebrate the most romantic day of the year by watching Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown on ABC later this week. The classic holiday special airs on Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET, so mark your calendars now. And for those who don't have cable, the Charlie Brown Valentine's Day special will also air on ABC.com and the ABC app, so you can stream the special instead. You can also rent Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown on YouTube for $0.99, Amazon Prime for $4.99, Google Play for $4.99, and Vudu also for $4.99.

In Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown, the whole school is caught up with puppy love. For example, Linus brings a hilariously oversized box of candy for his homeroom teacher, leading Sally to think it's for her. She responds with a homemade card for him with unintended consequences. And as Lucy is demanding attention and affection from Schroeder, Charlie Brown is busy waiting in vain for Valentine's Day cards to come in the mail for him.

The seasonal special stars old favorites voicing the characters you know and love. Duncan Watson voices Charlie Brown; Stephen Shea is Linus; Melanie Kohn as Lucy; Greg Felton portrays Schroeder; and Lynn Mortensen is Sally.

Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown would make an excellent introduction to the Peanuts for younger children. And for those of you who have been watching the holiday specials religiously every year, you won't want to miss out this Valentine's Day. Tune in to ABC on Friday night to enjoy Charlie Brown's romantic blunders.