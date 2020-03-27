As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, so do kids' questions and concerns about it all. Fortunately, Nickelodeon is hosting a town hall about the coronavirus just for kids. Hosted by Kristen Bell, #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall aims to answer their questions and provide tips for staying safe during the outbreak.

The hour-long special will air this Monday, March 30 at 7 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons. If you don't have cable, you can still tune in and watch the special for free on the Nick Pluto TV channel and Nickelodeon's YouTube channel immediately after it airs.

With insight from health care experts California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris and former United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy via video, #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall will "directly address kids’ questions and concerns, include tips and insights from medical experts on ways to be healthy, and give first-person accounts from kids and families around the country who are social distancing and making changes to their everyday lives and relationships," Nickelodeon shared on Friday.

The informative special will also feature some entertainment as well, including appearances via video chat from Tik Tok star Charli D'Amelio, Frozen actor Josh Gad, and actors Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell à la Goodburger. Alicia Keys is slated to perform.

Bell, whose daughters have donated their piggy bank savings to help kids impacted by the coronavirus, said in a statement that "it's important to feel like we're all in this together, and our kids and loved ones need outlets for them to process what's going on, and most importantly, to still feel connected."

"I hope kids and families come away from this special feeling a little more comfortable and that they enjoy some much-needed moments of humor during this difficult time," Bell said. So flip on Nickelodeon on Monday night and your child's most pressing question might be answered.

