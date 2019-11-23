As families aplenty all across the country prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, I'm going to give you the skinny on the best part of the holiday. Yes, that'd absolutely be watching the National Dog Show, where you can lose yourself in the comforting power of more than 205 recognized dog breeds strutting their stuff.

For the past 86 years, the Kennel Club of Philadelphia has been hosting an annual National Dog Show, during which pet owners have the chance to showcase the best of the best in the world of canines. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia is a branch of the American Kennel Club, and only dogs who have been registered as purebred can take part in this annual competition.

In 2019, the National Dog Show takes place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania, where dog lovers can see first-hand all of the adorable, furry champions compete for the all-important grand title of "Best In Show." For those of us who can't be there, though, don't worry — NBC will broadcast the entire event after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 28, starting at 12 p.m. ET and ending two hours later with the grand finale. NBC will also stream and the event through NBCSports.com and the NBC app on Thanksgiving starting at noon ET.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The National Dog Show has already taken place, earlier this month on Nov. 16 and 17, which means you might want to be cautious for spoiler alerts if you really want to be surprised by this year's Best In Show.

Last year, a Whippet named Whiskey took the title, and in 2019 more than 2,000 dogs will be in competition to dethrone him as champion. Dogs are separated into seven different categories and are on site to interact with the public throughout the competition; the seven categories see one dog each chosen as First In Breed before those dogs go on to the big ticket item, Best In Show.

If you need a bit of a break this Thanksgiving weekend, either with the family or from the family, you could do a lot worse than watching the National Dog Show. More than 2,000 dogs competing against each other, what's not to love?