Last year on Father’s Day, Prince Harry was just a newly married man. And this year, he’s a doting first-time dad to his son Archie. So with the special holiday around the corner, how will Prince Harry be celebrating his first Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16? As it turns out, his fans have already made it a special occasion for the Duke of Sussex and may have started what could be a pretty awesome trend.

That’s because people who love Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have organized around the hashtag #HappyFathersDayPrinceHarry to raise funds for two charities that are close to the couple’s hearts, according to Good Morning America. One is Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which helps kids whose parent died while in the British Armed Forces. And the second is the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which Prince Harry is the leader. The Trust works on behalf of young leaders in commonwealth countries.

But royal fans aren’t the only ones getting in on the honors. A grocery chain named Morrison's in the U.K. has released a "Gingerbread Prince" — a play on Prince Harry’s red hair — to celebrate his first official Father’s Day, according to The Evening Standard. The cookie has red hair and an icing military uniform, wrapped in a label with a crown and the British flag. The grocery store is also selling gingerbread man kits, so that shoppers can decorate a cookie in honor of their own father.

As for whether Prince Harry will be partaking of his likeness, or sending out a special message to fans this year, that remains to be seen. But it looks like he does have the day off. According to the royal website, there is nothing coming up on Prince Harry's schedule, so he at least won’t have official business taking him away from his wife and 1-month-old son. Markle is still on maternity leave, so it’s possible they might decide to get away to their country home, or just keep things quiet at their home in Frogmore Cottage.

It’s also entirely possible that the Sussexes will come together with royal family to mark the occasion. Perhaps both Prince William and Prince Harry will get their families together so the Cambridge children can see their new baby cousin. In previous years, as they’ve added children to their family, Prince William and Kate Middleton have generally opted to spend the day at home in quiet celebration, according to Hello! Magazine. That was slightly different in 2014, though, when Prince William played in a charity polo match with his 10-month-old son Prince George making a surprise appearance to cheer him on, as Vanity Fair reported at the time.

In 2016, Prince William celebrated Father's Day in a unique way — by writing an article for the Sunday Express to reflect on fatherhood and what he’d learned from having then-two children. In it, according to The Daily Express, he put the focus on mental health, writing:

It is a time to reflect on my responsibility to look after not just the physical health of my two children, but to treat their mental needs as just as important a priority... So on this Father’s Day, I encourage all fathers to take a moment to ask their children how they are doing.

The world will have to wait and see if Prince Harry will celebrate his first Father's Day in a similar way, touting the many charities and causes he supports. The one thing that's known for certain, though, is that this will be a very happy Father’s Day for this — and all — first time papas.