Just days after she stepped out for Britain's national celebration of the Queen's birthday, marking the rare occasion she's been away from home and her new baby, the Duchess of Sussex's professional plans for the year have become more clear. And they don't just involve sitting at home with sweet little Archie. But when exactly does Meghan Markle's maternity leave end? Well, as it turns out, it could be a lot sooner than you think.

Prince Harry and Markle's next big trip has been announced, as People reported, and it's an exciting one. The glamorous royal duo will head to Africa later in the year, according to Britain's ITV. The official visit will include stops to Angola, Malawi, and South Africa, with the goal of furthering Princess Diana’s philanthropic work in those countries, ITV reported.

There is no word yet on the exact dates of this royal trip — only that it will happen within the year, aka the next six months — or whether or not Baby Archie will be attendance for certain, but Vanity Fair reported it's likely the little royal will be getting some stamps in his passport. And as this international trip will likely be official royal business, this will presumably mark the end of Markle's official leave.

Though Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm the plan, Vanity Fair reported that the trip could be happening in October — and that Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly hired a nanny.

With all that said, Markle's maternity leave will likely wrap up in the fall, which wouldn't be much different from other royals. In fact, if Markle is looking at her sister-in-law Kate Middleton for guidance on royal maternity leave, the Duchess of Cambridge took about six months off following the birth of Prince Louis, according to Hello! Magazine. However, as Hello! Magazine reported, that was more time than she took with either Princess Charlotte, now 4, or Prince George, turning 6, noting that after her firstborn, Middleton was working again a mere six weeks later.

In Markle or Middleton's positions, a new mom could easily insist on more time at home and less responsibility. Instead, both women seem intent on proving their devotion to advocating for positive social change.

Though it's still too early to tell what Markle and Prince Harry will be doing in Africa later this year, it's fair to assume the Duchess of Sussex will continue her missions for royal philanthropy, like her advocacy for feminism and education. As Markle said earlier this year at an International Women's Day panel, according to Harper's Bazaar:

It’s not just about girls going to school and becoming smart women, it’s knowing that those smart girls become influential women and that ends up changing the world for the better.

Markle, as well as all the working royals, seems to be on a mission to make the world better in a variety of ways. And once the Duchess of Sussex is ready to get back to work after her well-deserved maternity with Baby Archie, the world obviously can't wait to see what she does next.