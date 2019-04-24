How You'll Parent Your Second Child, According To Your Zodiac

When you decide to have another child, you're going to need all the help you can get. And while I don't put a ton of stock in astrology, if looking to the stars to figure out how to parent a second child helps in the slightest then, mama, run with it.

After you've already had one kid, you probably know what kind of parent you'll be, but I won't lie: two is going to change things. The dynamic you've established as a family unit? Completely out the window. That's not a bad thing (even though, like, you just kind of got a handle on things)! You'll find a new dynamic! But it's going to take time and effort, and your personal style is going to affect just how it all goes down. Maybe, just maybe, astrology can help you make sense of it?

Maybe it's my serious, practical Capricorn sun sign, but I think of astrology not so much as the written-in-stone-truth as it is a way to help you think about things in a fresh new way. But the Gemini moon sign in me is like: "Astrology yaaaaaas! Collective consciousness! Astral plains! Energy fields! Wooooo!"

What can I say? I am a contradiction wrapped in an enigma wrapped in a puzzle wrapped in a kaftan.

So, from my Gemini side, I urge you to take the following as a guide to your inner self. You know, kind of like a peek into archetypes of personality and how you might respond to parenting a second child. And from my Capricorn side, well, take the following with several large grains of salt. Pretend they're crystals, if you'd like.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries moms for sure have the grit and energy to handle two children. (Or, honestly, a whole bunch of kids, which would probably suit them just fine as they're very competitive and naturally athletic and could form their own sports team of some kind.) A second child is always a challenge, but an Aries mom is up for it and has no intention of slowing down just because she has another person to consider. Baby number two won't be short-changed in any way, either. As with everything else in life, she will be giving them her all.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taurus is a very stable, grounded, calm, family-oriented sign, so they'll do great with a second baby. Not only will they love buying all new baby stuff if they can swing it (this sign can be a bit materialistic), but it's important to them that everyone in their family not only feel but be comfortable and protected (sometimes maybe overprotected). Baby number two will be very cozy with their Taurus mama.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Giphy For Geminis, life is a party and the more the merrier, so another baby is going to be awesome. This sign can be a little flighty and get a little harried, so there may be times when having a second child feels like they've bitten off more than they can chew, But their sense of humor, natural optimism, and ability to talk about their feelings with their closest loved ones will get them through. And once they settle in and find their routine, their house will be full of fun and big, beautiful feelings.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Speaking of feelings: Cancers man. Hoo boy, do they have some feelings. And that's beautiful! Cancer is a very sensitive sign with a tremendous sense of compassion. It also takes them a little while to adjust to new ideas (it doesn't take much for them to hide in their little crab shell and avoid things that make them uncomfortable), so it's quite possible it took them a while to really think about whether they wanted a second child or if the time was right. But once they made that decision, those big feelings went into overdrive and their new little one will be super-duper-loved. This sign is known for having very close mother-child relationships.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) If I were to describe Leos in a word, that word would be "extra." Everything they do is over-the-top and big, but the good news is they're a naturally charming, generous, big-hearted bunch. Family is extremely important to a Leo, and they aren't shy about letting them (and everyone else) know just how much they love them. So, to a Leo mom, a second child is another person to shower with love and attention. Of course, being a Leo, mama will expect that love and attention right back, but that's only fair, right?

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) Giphy Virgos love behind-the-scenes managing, so family life not only comes naturally to them, but they're, like, crazy good at it. The term "super-mom" comes to mind with Virgos. Regardless of the number of kids a Virgo mom winds up having, she's going to mom hard and in an orderly fashion. Before that second baby is born she will have a plan in place for how she's going to handle things. If her initial plan doesn't pan out the way she thought it would (she's Supermom, not a demigod) she will adjust in a way that is practical, methodical, and meticulous.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Two is an excellent number of children for a Libra because this sign is all about balance. Two kids, two hands: coincidence?! Not to a Libra! That's not to say they couldn't do well with one child, or more than two children, but that sense of everything being "just so" is important to a Libra. This is both the virtue and the greatest weakness of a Libra mom of two. You're a natural peacemaker and will encourage harmony between siblings, which means you're also willing to sacrifice a lot to avoid conflict. In other words, you might find yourself outnumbered and a little bit of a pushover with two. But go into it with eyes wide open and you should be just fine. (Libra moms are also big into style and visuals, so those coordinated sibling outfits are going to be on point.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) A Scorpio mom is a force of nature and can handle literally anything you throw at her, so there's no question that when it comes to two kids she's on top of it. Fiercely protective, sensitive, insightful, and (often) pretty fiery, she may technically be a Scorpion but she's your classic Mama Bear.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Giphy For a Sagittarius, the real challenge is going to be their first child. Placing a tremendous value on independence and the ability to be able to take off at a moment's notice, a Sagittarius does not take deciding to become a parent in the first place lightly. Once they do, however, they are dedicated... though still maybe a bit flighty because Sagittarius gonna Sag, you know? There's a lot of winging it, but in a fun way. Baby number two will be strapped right onto mama's back for all kinds of high energy adventures — travel, hiking, camping. It's going to be a hell of a childhood.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19) Ambitious and serious with a head for business and a heart for tradition, they see their family as a dynasty. Having an "heir" and a "spare," therefore, makes sense to them. A Capricorn mother is a provider and a role model who (like Michelle Obama's parents) are trying to raise adults, not babies. So you'd best believe that Cap-Mom (like Virgo mom) is planning out the family dynamic before she has her second child. But it's not all business and stuffiness with Capricorn moms: they are absolutely devoted to their children and see family as bigger and more important than anything else.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18) Aquarius mom simultaneously sees her children as playmates and science experiments. She will love joining in the creative games, but will also enjoy observing her children to figure out how they tick. Having a second child in the mix will only make that more interesting for her. When it comes to Baby number two (who, like many things for Aquarius, may not have been strictly speaking planned) the nursery will definitely not be ready in time. But that's fine! Everything will work out. Live and let live, man! Aquarius mom isn't like a regular mom. She's a cool mom!