After keeping her exciting news under wraps for weeks, Iggy Azalea announced she welcomed a baby boy and it sounds like she's absolutely smitten with her bundle of joy. In a post on her Instagram Story, the 29-year-old Australian rapper said that while she wants to keep her son's life private, she also wants the world to know "he is not a secret" and she loves him "beyond words."

"I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," Azalea wrote in a brief message on her Instagram Story on Wednesday with her 13.1 million fans, confirming rumors that she had indeed become a mom.

While Azalea didn't mention the baby's name or when exactly her son was born, she did go on to note that she will continue to protect his privacy. "I want to make his life private, but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret," she wrote on Instagram, "and I love him beyond words.”

Ahead of her announcement, there had been speculation over the past few months that Azalea was expecting her first child, but she chose not to confirm those rumors until today. Hollywood Unlocked had reported back in December that the rapper was six months pregnant and expecting her first child with Playboi Carti.

Azalea has reportedly been living with Playboi Carti (real name Jordan Terrell Carter) in Atlanta, Georgia, according to Entertainment Tonight, and the couple have been romantically linked since 2018.

While it seems unlikely that fans will see photos of Azalea's little boy, here's one thing we do know — Peppa Pig probably won't be on the TV much. In 2019, Azalea and Peppa had a hilarious "feud" on Twitter over the fact that their albums were dropping on the same day. Then again, Iggy Azalea probably has more important stuff going on these days than an old feud with a cartoon pig.