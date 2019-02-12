Sex reveals are all the rage these days, and obviously most of you already know this to be true. Celebrity parents in particular are pretty enamored with the big sex reveal on social media, which is totally fine. It's just that it might not be everyone's cup of tea. Take Amy Schumer, for instance. The actress/comedian is know for sort of going her own way, and her pregnancy is clearly reinforcing her values. So if you're wondering if Amy Schumer is having a boy or a girl, you might be waiting a really long time. And her reason for not sharing is actually sort of refreshing.

The Trainwreck actress is expecting her first baby with husband Chris Fischer this year. In true Schumer fashion, she has been sharing some of her less glamorous pregnancy updates with her fans. Mostly a bunch of vomiting, since the poor woman has been sick with a condition called hyperemesis gravidarum which leaves you extremely nauseous and vomiting more than most, as the American Pregnancy Association noted. Sure, I don't love vomit videos per se, but I did love Schumer's real take on pregnancy so far. Also it was pretty amazing that she shared photos of herself vomiting in a car to drive home the importance of health care access, as per Hello Giggles... talk about multitasking. And during a video she shared on Tuesday, it seemed that Schumer is definitely planning on keeping it just as real when her little one is born.

Schumer opened the video by admitting to her fans that it probably seems like she's "been pregnant for 1,000 years," but she had an important announcement to make between bites of doughnut which looked very delicious. For those of you who might have been hoping it was a sex reveal, keep dreaming. Although she did seem like she was going to announce the baby's sex by saying specifically:

What I wanted to announce was the baby's gender.

Schumer went on to explain:

We're so excited to say that.... we don't care what the gender is. However the baby identifies is fine. Whatever the baby's sexuality is... any way the baby identifies is cool with us.

She did have one small stipulation, however.

As long as it doesn't identify as a deejay. Because that's heartbreaking.

You've got to draw the line somewhere, right?

This isn't the first time Schumer has opened up about her baby's gender (although this is the first time fans are hearing about her deejay problem). Back in October, she told the crowd at her Las Vegas show that she was getting a bit tired of everyone trying to guess the sex, as per People:

It’s a 50/50 shot. It’s better odds than in Vegas. I don’t know what it’s going to be. I think it’s going to be a baby.

I think Amy Schumer really has the way of it here. She's excited to welcome a baby and it doesn't matter all that much what the sex of that baby might be or what gender they might someday choose.

Although if that baby does turn out to be a deejay... I guess we'll just have to wait and see what happens.

Amy Schumer's second Netflix special, which she announced in the video, is set to drop on Mar. 19. Prepare yourselves accordingly.