Believe it or not, Big Brother has been on the air for 19 seasons, and now for its 20th season, it looks like the producers have cast the biggest personalities they could find. Of course, that means lots of competition, drama, and romance, all of which equals an exciting summer watch. Fans of the show are already diving into the cast’s social media accounts, especially stand-out stars, like California fitness model Angela Rummans. So is Angela Rummans from Big Brother on Instagram? If you were hoping to dig through her pictures, there’s some good and bad news.

It looks like Angela does indeed have an Instagram account, but unfortunately her page is private. She has over 16,000 followers on Instagram, so if you request to follow her, there's a chance you'll be granted access. Otherwise, if you can’t wait to get an inside scoop on Angela’s life, you can start following her on Twitter, where her family is running her official account while she is away at the Big Brother house. And if you really want to get to know her, there’s no better way than to tune in to the Big Brother 20 live feeds on CBS All Access.

But even without the access to her Instagram account, you can get to know Angela through her CBS cast bio, in which she described herself as a “spontaneous, scheming, and headstrong” fitness model. She is originally from Hilton Head, South Carolina, but now lives in Playa Vista, California and stated that her favorite activities include “beach volleyball, spearfishing, and oil painting.” When asked for fun facts about herself, Angela revealed that she sometimes pretends to be un-athletic on dates so she can “crush them in a game,” and she even tried out for the football team in high school. Angela seems like the bold and competitive type already, but she cares about others as well. In her cast bio, she noted that she actually gives away 10 percent of her income to charity every month.

After reading Angela's bio, I think the other people in the house are going to have a hard time competing with her. On the outside, her look and charm may be disarming, but she seems to be a fierce fighter on the inside. “I think commonly I [sic] get underestimated because, on the outside, I come across as just a sweet Southern belle and brainless model that probably isn't capable of much,” she said in her bio. “But what you don't see is that I was a professional track-and-field athlete, trained at the Olympic training center with the Olympic team, and am the most headstrong, iron-willed competitor.” But she isn’t just a successful athlete, Angela revealed that she runs her own successful business as well.

Angela says that she has also been successful at winning over people with her personality and mind. “I have a very witty sense of humor that people enjoy being around, and I can find common ground with anyone,” she said. “I like to call myself 'the networking queen.'" But along with all the brains, strength, and beauty, Angela has a strategy in place to win over her housemates and the $500,00 grand prize at the end of the show. “I'm very lovable and not afraid to use my sexuality to get ahead,” Angela admitted. “These are all things that I will keep to myself, but eventually, during physical/athletic challenges, it may be obvious that there is more than meets the eye.”

The Big Brother house will be lit this summer, and it looks like Angela is all set to take on the competition. You can catch all new episodes of Big Brother Season 20 on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.