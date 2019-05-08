Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are just blessing us all over the place in May, aren't they? Not only did the couple welcome their first baby on May 6, but they also showed their little boy off to the world during a brief press conference at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. And mere hours after that photo call, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced their son's name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Of course, royal fans are likely wondering if Archie is a royal family name, and to be honest, it does appear to have a pretty special meaning behind it.

Eagle-eyed royal watchers might remember that Archie's big cousin, Kate Middleton and Prince William's 5-year-old son Prince George, has a bit of a connection to the name. In fact, he might even feel a bit strange having to share the name, to be honest, since Archie is the nickname he calls himself, as Hello! Magazine previously reported.

Back in January, according to Vanity Fair, Prince George reportedly met a woman walking her dog, and when she asked him his name he told her "I'm called Archie." Which is pretty adorable, but might cause a bit of confusion now that there is an official Archie in the royal family.

When Markle and Prince Harry announced their little boy's name, they did so through their social media with a gorgeous picture of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip, and Markle's mother Doria Ragland all on hand enjoying the baby boy at Windsor Castle. While they didn't share the meaning behind Archie's name (or even whether the name was actually a shortened version of the name Archibald), it seems there can be no question behind the meaning of at least one of his middle names. "Harrison" means, of course, son of Harry. So no great mystery there.

While the name Archie might not be especially prevalent in the royal family, the name Archibald has Angle-Saxon origins and means "bold," according to BabyCenter. Interestingly enough, the name Archibald does actually have a history in Scottish nobility; Archibald Douglas was the sixth Earl of Angus. Although whether or not that means anything to Markle and Prince Harry is anyone's guess at this point.

Perhaps Prince George put in a request that his aunt and uncle name the new baby after him and this was their clever way of dealing with this request. One never knows.

Of course, there is another slight possibility; maybe Archie is a name from Meghan Markle's family. She is the child's mother and might want to honor a member of her own family... stranger things have happened, after all. And while the royal family has a history of traditional names for their children, the times are changing. Archie's name could not be shared until Queen Elizabeth herself approved, as noted by Town & Country, so clearly she approved.

Whatever the history of Archie's name, I know one thing for certain. You are going to see a whole lot more Archies running around the playground in the next few years.

Because those royals are nothing if not trendsetters.