If you weren't already a little jealous of Meghan Markle (not that we subscribe to the notion of women being jealous of women but you know what I mean), you might want to brace yourself. Because while some of us might have been walking around in a confused stupor in those first months after having a baby, Meghan Markle is busy making grand plans for an international trip. And if you're now wondering if Archie is going with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their next trip overseas, you're certainly not the only one.

In the past few weeks there has been a lot of media speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would head back to Africa for another visit. Buckingham Palace coyly avoided any confirmation for weeks while the general public wondered whether or not the trip was just a rumor. And if not a rumor, would the couple bring their baby boy, Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, along to visit the continent with them? After all, the little boy was born on May 6 and is still just 7 weeks old... if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning a trip for 2019, he would still be a small baby.

But guess what? They're throwing caution to the wind and taking off for Africa with Archie in tow because why not?

The royal couple shared the announcement via their @SussexRoyal Instagram account, writing:

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa 🇿🇦 as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼 and Angola 🇦🇴. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana 🇧🇼 on route to the other countries. The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond.

Of course they left the most exciting bit for last: "This will be their first official tour as a family!"

The couple are expected to spend two weeks in Africa in October with baby Archie, with Prince Harry carrying out some of the royal duties in Botswana, Angola, and Malawi on his own, according to Town & Country. In Malawi, Prince Harry will presumably continue his work with the charity Sentebale, the charity he created with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso, which helps children affected by HIV and AIDS.

This isn't the first time Markle has accompanied Prince Harry to Africa, of course. When the two were newly dating, Prince Harry whisked Markle away to visit Botswana on a romantic getaway to celebrate her 36th birthday, according to E! News, and also so the two could spend some bonding time away from the limelight.

Now it looks like the two will be visiting Prince Harry's beloved continent of Africa with their baby boy in tow. It promises to be a magical holiday, and all I can say is this — we are pretty much guaranteed photos of Archie so it will be like a little treat for royal watchers as well.