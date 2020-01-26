Celebs galore are set to take to the red carpet this evening for the biggest evening in music. But of all the big names, perhaps the biggest is Queen Bey herself. So will Beyoncé be at the Grammys on Sunday night and make everyone's day? The event wouldn't be half the party without her, that's for sure.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will be presented Sunday evening at the Staples Center. This could be the year that Beyoncé ties with Alison Krauss for the most Grammys ever won by a female artist. Krauss currently holds 27 Grammys for her various musical works; Beyoncé has 23. If she were to win all four of the categories that she is nominated for this year — Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Song written for visual media, both for "Spirit"; Best Pop Vocal Album for The Lion King: The Gift; and Best Music Film for Homecoming — she would be matched with Krauss who was not nominated this year, for the second year in a row.

Considering all of her nominations this year, it seems like a sure bet that Bey will make an appearance at the big event. But as for whether or not she'll snag all four nominations, those odds are tougher to predict.

Beyoncé could very well take home the Grammy for Best Music Film for her recorded 2018 headlining performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and should could also win Best Song Written for Visual Media, but the her two pop nominations seem like more of a long shot considering her competition. Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift were all nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album, and Lizzo could have a lock on the Pop Solo Performance category. But don't go feeling bad for Queen Bey just yet; she has quite a few Grammys to keep her warm at night.

With 23 awards and 66 nominations, the Grammys are basically Beyoncé's b*tch. She won her first back in 2000 with "Say My Name," taking home both Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group for the song. Her latest Grammy win was last year for Everything Is Love, a collaboration with her husband JAY-Z, in the Best Urban Contemporary Album category. She has been winning Grammys consistently every couple of years or so, and this year will most likely be no different.

Even if Queen Bey only takes home one or two of the Grammys that she was nominated for this year, that would still edge her up closer to the current record holding female artist. If that isn't reason enough for her to attend the big event, I don't know what is. Her husband JAY-Z wasn't nominated for anything this year, but it seems like a solid bet that he will be there by Bey's side in support. The real question is whether or not Blue Ivy will be there again this year shushing her parents like she did in 2018 — stay tuned for sass if she is.