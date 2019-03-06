The newest addition to the Marvel superhero universe is about to be released on Friday. Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson is something of a prequel to the current Avengers series, and it's exciting for a few reasons. First of all, I'm sorry to be like this but Captain Marvel is a girl and this makes me happy. Second, it just genuinely looks like an interesting story. I'm in, but I'm a grown up. It's not so easy to decide for kids, is it? As Friday edges closer, parents are going to want a little intel about whether or not Captain Marvel is appropriate for kids 10 and under... because I have a feeling they're all going to want to see it as soon as they can.

Captain Marvel tells the story of a woman named Carol Danvers, a female fighter pilot living in the 1990s who "becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom,"according to the official synopsis shared by Collider.

This is a story of a strong woman fighting for justice, which makes it seem like a pretty great life lesson-type of movie for kids. But is it really?

Captain Marvel has been designated with a PG-13 rating because of some violence and potentially strong language, which is pretty standard for a Marvel superhero flick within the Avengers universe.

As we all know, PG-13 stands for parental guidance for kids under the age of 13, which rather puts the onus on the parents to decide for their own children whether or not the movie would be appropriate. Because the reality is, not all kids are exactly the same. While some might be frightened of some of the "good guy, bad guy" themes inherent in superhero movies, others would be fine with it.

Common Sense Media gave Captain Marvel four out of five stars when it came to being kid appropriate. As the website noted, the movie shares a positive message about female empowerment, perseverance, integrity, and courage.

One parent pointed out on Common Sense Media that there were only "three or four swear words" in the movie, and the violence was not over-the-top. Also there's nothing sexually inappropriate about the film, which means parents and younger kids can likely watch it without having to delve into any deeper subjects afterwards, with any luck.

This is Marvel's first female-lead superhero movie (Wonder Woman is DC Comics), and I think the positive takeaway from that far outweighs some sci-fi violence and a few swear words. At the same time, every parent needs to make their own decisions about this type of movie. It might be considered generally appropriate for kids under 10, but that doesn't mean you're expected to consider it appropriate if that's not your scene.

I think as a general rule of thumb you should consider this: If you were OK with your kids watching any of the other Marvel superhero movies, you'll more than likely be fine with this one. And perhaps you'll even enjoy it yourself.