With Season 23 of The Bachelor in full swing, you might have already Googled leading man Colton's dating history. In which case, you already know his dating history is brief. Speaking of which, is Colton still friends with Aly Raisman? The two dated for nearly a year, but "friends" might be pushing it a bit — at least for the time being.

Colton told Peoria Journal Star of the breakup, "We’re still good friends and talk, but all that travel had been a nightmare," back in June 2017 — after six months of dating the USA Olympic Gymnast. But this was soon after the couple called it quits, and these days I personally don't think Raisman and Colton are wearing each other's BFF necklaces — and they may not any time soon.

A lot has happened since the couple called off their relationship. For example, Colton soon afterwards appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette — even making it to the final four before getting the boot. He then showed up on Bachelor in Paradise where he rekindled a short-lived romance with another former Bachelor contestant, Tia (from Arie's season). When Colton spoke to Becca about his previous love life, he confessed to only being in love once and it's unclear if he was referring to Raisman, but if so, the whole "friend" thing is a little harder to swallow regardless of who initiated the breakup (or if it was amicable). Though Colton said things ended on a positive note, Raisman has yet to comment on the relationship officially.

In case you need a refresher as to how to two came to be: Colton asked Raisman out via viral video back in 2016. In an interview with USA Today he said, "She did a great job and her whole team did of representing the USA, so I felt like it was only right for me to send a congratulations and extend an offer when she got back and had some down time." The pair kept their relationship fairly quiet until a walk along the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn five months after they first began dating. Five. Months. That's some pretty strong resolve to not spill the beans when you're having a good time together.

Bob Levey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It takes some near hits and misses to love and learn. It appears as though Colton has done that in his time with The Bachelor fam. As for Raisman, she doesn't owe anyone an explanation of what she and Colton are, or were. That's the weird thing about being in the spotlight: everyone expects you to bare your soul. Whether Raisman and Colton are still friends or not is their business, and their's alone. If nothing else comes of the former NFL player's time with the 30 available women vying for his heart, I'm sure it'll be the "most dramatic season ever."

Season 23 of The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

