Everyone loves Costco for their discounted bulk items, and their amazing prices on fruits, meats, eggs, paper products, gas, and of course, wine. I’m sure it will be a hot spot prior to Labor Day for stocking up on your party necessities. But if you forgot Labor Day is coming up and realize you’re out of wine, beer, or hot dog buns on the holiday, you'll need to know if Costco is open on Labor Day 2019.

Unfortunately for us (but yay for the employees), Costco is closed on Labor Day, which is Monday, Sept. 2 this year. But if you plan ahead just a little bit, the store will be open the day before on Sept. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. so you can stock up on those Labor Day cookout necessities like hot dogs and hot dog buns, hamburgers and hamburger buns, sliced cheese, pasta salad, potato salad, chips, dip, paper towels, paper plates, napkins, plastic cutlery, and any beverages you might need.

I remember going with my mom to the only Costco in town, which was about 40 minutes away, and just being enamored with how much “stuff” the store had. Need 500 pounds of laundry detergent for pennies on the dollar? You’ll definitely find that at Costco. And for our household, Costco was the best place to get all of our animal supplies, especially since we had 16 cats, three dogs, and a lot of fish. Bulk pet food and other pet supplies? Yes, please. Whenever we’d have a party or celebration at our home, we’d also make the long trip to Costco, because you just wouldn’t get these deals anywhere else.

But until Sept. 2, maybe you can take advantage of some of Costco’s Labor Day appliance sales, which begin on Aug. 22. The sales include a variety of brands, including LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE and KitchenAid. Are you in need of a new washer and dryer combo? Costco has you covered, with $350 off a Samsung Top Load Washer with water jets, and a gas dryer with “Sensor Dry.” If you’re good on the washer and dryer front, but would love a new refrigerator to keep your Labor Day snacks and beverages in, you can save $600 on this Ultra-Capacity 4-Door French Door Refrigerator. And if you shop now before Aug. 25, you can get grills on the cheaper side, too, for your Labor Day cookouts. Costco has a Traeger Silverton Pellet Grill for $800, and a Traeger Century 34 Pellet Grill for $900. And the great deal on these grills will make your hot dogs, hamburgers, and chicken taste that much better.

So while Costco is closed on actual Labor Day, enjoy the sales leading up to the holiday now and don’t forget to stock up on all of your cookout needs. I mean, where else can you get 200 hot dogs? I sure hope you have a lot of friends coming over to celebrate Labor Day this year. Bonus points if you grab yourself some new patio furniture for the fun. I mean, where else can you get a giant tub of mustard for all those hot dogs and outdoor couches?