The Bachelorette isn't exactly known for its take on feminism, but Hannah Brown's season has challenged everything I know about the ABC reality series. But is Hannah a feminist icon? The Bachelorette has come a long way since it first started in 2003. But even so, is it enough?

In the Jun. 24 episode of The Bachelorette, Luke melted down after he found out that Hannah went on a naked bungee jump date with Garrett. Although Luke claimed that he didn't try to display signs of controlling behavior, he essentially told Hannah that she shouldn't show her naked body to anyone but her husband. Luke also insinuated that she was cheating on him while on the date.

Later in the episode, the former beauty queen made sure to sit down and have a serious conversation with Luke about his recently revealed expectations for their relationship.

"I so appreciate you coming to me and actually sharing concerns because I respect that a lot. But the conversation, it didn't sit well with me," Hannah said. "You were talking about me meeting your family and you wanted to be able to feel comfortable in doing that. And it was referring to the bungee jumping thing. I told you it wasn't a sexual thing at all. But, even if it was, it's my body."

Hannah's proclamation is huge. She stands up for herself and she owns her own body. She makes it clear that she doesn't belong to Luke or anyone else for that matter.

That said, this isn't the end of all the drama. Not only did Hannah keep Luke for another week, The Bachelorette previously teased a big showdown between Hannah and Luke in an upcoming episode.

In a promotional trailer for the rest of the season, Hannah is seen speaking to Luke. And it looks like Luke didn't listen to a word Hannah said in the Jun. 24 episode.

"So let's talk about sex, and how the marriage bed should be kept pure," Luke said in the preview. "And let's say you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys. I would be wanting to go home."

But from the string of clips shown next, it's clear that Hannah doesn't back down. "Oh my god, I can't believe you just said that. I'm so mad. I don't owe you anything," she responds.

Hannah continues to chew out Luke and she tells him, "I have had sex, and honestly, Jesus still loves me." Then in a confessional, she spells it out, plain and simple.

"The Lord made sex to be amazing, and guess what? A man does not control anything that I do. This is my decision," Hannah says. Yes, girl.

While I applaud Hannah for taking control of her body and sexuality on national television, there are still a few problematic issues with the Bachelorette narrative this season. The truth is, Luke is still on the show and he seems to be a clear frontrunner, despite his toxic behavior. And quite frankly, it's upsetting to see. Hannah is a strong woman on her own and she deserves to show it without being manipulated by some guy. And that's the tea.

