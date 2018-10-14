Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is coming to an end, but for most of the couples this season, things are just getting started. Rings have been given out, Michael Ilesanmi is ready to pack his suitcase to move to America and meet his "mentor" Donald Trump, and Hazel Cagalitan and Tarik Myers seem more in love than ever. In the promo for the reunion special, Hazel mentioned a possible pregnancy, so is Hazel pregnant after 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days? It took almost all season for her to warm up to her husband-to-be, but they’re probably one of the stronger couples right now.

In the promo, Hazel said, "I was pregnant," but it’s unclear if she meant that she is pregnant currently, if she meant prior to Tarik’s arrival in the Philippines, or if was pregnant but the pregnancy ended. It’s hard to tell, though, with no context clues and from just a short clip from the promo.

Hazel’s Instagram is private, but if you send a follow request and she accepts, you’ll see that there aren't any clues to allude to a pregnancy. Her most recent full body photos look the same as always and there’s no telltale hidden pregnancy bump in there anywhere. There’s also a video on her Instagram stories from what looks like her place of work. And although she’s wearing a large polo T-shirt, it doesn't look like she’s pregnant underneath. Fans might be curious about the teaser in the Before the 90 Days reunion promo, but I would have expected a big announcement by now, along with a new original Tarik-produced song.

Knowing how Tarik is, at least on the show, I doubt he’d be silent on social media if Hazel was pregnant with his baby. He’s the kind of guy who wears his heart and his personal life on his sleeve, so I’d imagine that he’d be shouting about a new baby all over social media, if Hazel was pregnant that is. Right now, his Instagram is also absent of any baby announcement or questionable photo captions to give anything away. And if Hazel was pregnant at the taping of the reunion, which was likely months ago, she’d probably be showing by now.

But it could be that, Tarik and Hazel are ready to start a family together. She already has a young son from a previous relationship and Tarik has primary custody of his five-year-old daughter, so they’re already parents on their own. Hazel even said this season that her goal is to move to America with her son to live with Tarik and his daughter to have their own family together. They’re definitely family minded, but it’s unclear if they’re expecting right now since neither have officially announced a pregnancy.

According to social media, Hazel and Tarik are still together and on the right track to starting their future together in America. They could be waiting for the reunion to air to make some big announcement, but right now, all signs point to no baby on board.