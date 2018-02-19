It goes without saying that 2018 is shaping up to be an exciting year for the Duggars. Three Duggar family members are currently pregnant (Joy-Anna Duggar, Jinger Duggar, and Kendra Duggar) and Counting On viewers can't wait to see these pregnancies covered on the upcoming season of the show. Amid all the anticipation, however, some people are expressing frustration and disappointment that Jill Duggar will no longer be on the series. To make up for this loss, some fans are keeping close tabs on the social media accounts of Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard. And on Saturday, one eagle-eyed fan spotted a potential clue that Jill *might* be pregnant again. So, is Jill Duggar pregnant with baby number three? As per usual, Counting On sleuths are on the case.

Although Jill and Derick are no longer working with TLC (it's a long story and definitely worth the read), they both remain active on social media for their fans. Most of Jill and Derick's posts center around their two sons, Samuel and Israel, and this past weekend was no exception. On Saturday, Derick took to Instagram to share a photo of himself playing with 2-year-old Israel.

Derick captioned the sweet bonding moment, according to Instagram:

A joyful heart is good medicine, but a broken spirit dries up the bones. (Proverbs 17:22). I have a renewed appreciation for the reality of this verse after becoming a father. This little guy brings so much joy!

Shortly after Derick shared the pic, one incredibly attentive fan pointed out an item sitting on the couple's dresser: A box of prenatal vitamins manufactured by the brand, Vitamin Code.

“Is Jill pregnant again or is she taking the prenatal vitamins because she’s nursing?" the fan asked, according to Radar Online.

"Good eye," someone responded to the comment.

Other fans, however, were quick to point out that prenatal vitamins can be used for a variety of reasons.

One fan explained: "I took prenatal from 2 years before I got married until my son was about 18 mo because they have more benefits than just providing a gap filler for prenatal health, it's also good for women who struggle to metabolize folic acid which is important whether you're pregnant or not, and they help with hair and skin health..." Another person added: "I take prenatals while nursing. Also if you read the bottle it says to take before, during, and after pregnancy."

And it looks like the aforementioned commenters are right that prenatal vitamins are not just for pregnant people. Vitamin Code's website states that its prenatal vitamin is a "comprehensive, whole-food multi-nutrient formula, specifically formulated to meet the unique needs of women during pre-conception, pregnancy and lactation, providing the nourishment to support both mom and her developing baby."

Not to mention, the American Pregnancy Association recommends taking prenatal vitamins while breastfeeding to "improve milk supply" and "nutritional support."

That all being said, the real issue here isn't whether Jill is pregnant or not. What's more worth discussing is why people feel comfortable asking a stranger about the reproductive choices.

To be fair, I completely understand that Jill is a public figure and people genuinely want to keep up with her life. There's nothing wrong about being interested in a reality star's family (the Kardashians have millions of followers, for example) or wondering about their future plans. It does tend to cross a line, however, when you start asking about something personal, like a pregnancy. It's also important to note that this sentiment applies to non-famous people, too.

For starters, you can't know everything about another person's medical history. Do they struggle with fertility issues? Did they suffer a miscarriage? These are the type of questions you likely don't know the answer to, and it's probably best to avoid asking someone if they're pregnant so you don't put them in an uncomfortable position.

Secondly, pregnancy is often a private and personal thing for people. While some expectant parents are all about sharing (which is fine), others are not. Some people like to keep their family planning discussions between their loved ones or prefer to discuss the topic solely with their partner. Each person is different.

Lastly, it's just not OK to ask a stranger about their body. Famous or not, people deserve the right to privacy. It goes without saying that another person's body is not up for discussion or debate.

As of now, Jill has yet to respond to the pregnancy speculation. If Jill is pregnant, I'm sure she'll let fans know when she's ready to share.