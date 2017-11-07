Is Jinger Duggar A Feminist? The 'Counting On' Star Is Definitely An Individual

For those with even a passing knowledge of the Duggar family — the super conservative family behind TLC’s hit series 19 Kids and Counting and spinoff series Counting On — what probably stands out most (aside from the jaw-dropping number of Duggar kids, that is) is the family’s way of living. Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have set an uber-strict standard for their kids, based on their religious ideals. For example, the girls are expected to dress modestly (no pants allowed), marry young, and eschew all forms of birth control. But at least one of their kids, 23-year old daughter Jinger Duggar, has shown a tendency to follow her own path. She may be the Duggar family's “free spirit” — and maybe even their version of a rebel — but is Jinger Duggar a feminist?

It’s certainly true that since the Christian homeschooling family first allowed TLC to film an inside look at their super-sized family, Jinger has stood outside the family’s way of doing things. For example, one of the Duggar family rules for courting, according to E! News, is that there’s no kissing or chest-to-chest contact before the wedding day. But when former professional soccer player Jeremy Vuolo proposed to Jinger during an episode of Counting On, she raised more than a few eyebrows with fans by giving him a full-frontal hug.

And the rule-breaking didn’t stop there. The couple, who recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, has yet to announce a pregnancy (two other Duggar daughters were pregnant within months of saying “I do,” according to Radar Online). Some fans have speculated that the reason Jinger and Jeremy haven’t announced a pregnancy yet is because they’re practicing some form of birth control, according to In Touch Weekly. Of course, making that choice would be a huge departure from the family norm — Jim Bob Duggar said told, according to In Touch Weekly, that oral contraceptives caused wife Michelle to have an early miscarriage, and that the family now leaves all aspects of pregnancy “up to God.”

But is all this enough to label Jinger a feminist? To put it simply, no. Of course, a woman's personal method of family planning — should these fan speculations carry any merit — does not make someone any more or less feminist. After all, there are dozens of reasons why she hasn't gotten pregnant yet that have nothing to do with birth control. All that's known on the subject is that Jinger has said that her future family may happen "whenever — if the Lord would bless us with kids," according to In Touch Weekly.

However, she has never made any public statement about women’s rights or promoting equality for women. But, her willingness to stray somewhat away from her family's code of conduct suggests she made a bit more progressive than her siblings. Jinger has been spotted wearing shorts, pants, and high heels, which goes against her family's dress code for women. Of course, again, a woman's fashion choices absolutely do not dictate whether she holds feminist beliefs. But it does suggest that her "contemporary" lifestyle is slightly different than what her family adheres to.

To be clear, though, Jinger has not publicly linked these choices to anything regarding feminism outright. So while wearing pants, showing some PDA on social media, and not having a baby right away might set Jinger apart from her mother and married sisters, it's probably not enough for fans to call her a feminist.

However, having the courage to be her own person (in the face of some serious pressure to conform) is more than enough to call her an individual, though.

