The Duggar family from TLC's Counting On is going through a pretty serious baby boom at the moment, even for a family of 19 kids. Several Duggar sisters are all expecting children as well as a few sisters-in-law, which means the family will be growing by a significant amount in the coming months. One of the sisters, Joy-Anna Duggar, is expecting her second child with husband Austin Forsyth. The couple already have a little boy named Gideon, but this time around fans are wondering if Joy-Anna Duggar's second baby is a boy or a girl? In fact, Counting On fans are already trying to guess based on the young mom's new baby bump photo.

On May 1, the couple announced that 14-month-old Gideon was going to be a big brother in a statement initially shared by People, saying "Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!" The statement continued, "Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations. We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!"

Just three weeks later, Joy-Anna shared her first pregnancy bump photo on Instagram.

In the photo Joy-Anna is cradling her growing bump in the couple's Arkansas home wearing a sundress. She captioned the photo with some information about where to buy this particular dress, but nothing about the baby's sex. But that didn't stop her fans from having a guess, of course.

It seems that some fans believe Joy-Anna is showing early (she noted in an earlier post that she is expecting in November), which is apparently a considered a sign the couple are expecting a daughter, as fans wrote on their Instagram page. Now to be clear, according to Medical News Today, these sort of mythical signs are not actual concrete evidence that points to a baby's gender. Also... it's not cool to make those sort of assumptions when a woman is pregnant. Still, fans have their theories.

"Your showing so fast!! Baby girl coming," one fan commented on the photo. Another said, "I agree!! I think it’s a girl too."

Another fan chimed in, "I'm guessing girl!"

One fan even interpreted the name of Joy-Anna's dress as a potential clue as to the baby's sex. "I hope 'Chloe' was a hint for the gender," the wrote.

If fans are hoping Joy-Anna and Austin are going to do a sex reveal announcement on social media any time soon, they might be a little disappointed. When the Counting On stars were expecting their son Gideon, they kept his sex a secret until they announced his birth on Feb. 26, 2018, according to In Touch Weekly.

While Joy-Anna has not yet explicitly stated that she and Austin will eschew a sex reveal announcement, either on social media or on Counting On, I think fans might want to brace themselves for a bit of a disappointment just in case.

The Duggar family did have something of a run on boys for awhile with the four sons of Jessa Seewald and Jill Dillard arriving over the course of a few years. But perhaps fans are right and Joy-Anna will follow in her sister Jinger's footsteps by welcoming a little girl. We only have to wait until November to find out!