After announcing her pregnancy less than a week ago, this Teen Mom star has shared the sex of her coming baby. For those wondering if Kailyn Lowry is having a boy or a girl, I've got big news for you. Us Weekly first broke the news on Monday that there's another little boy joining the family soon.

Lowry shared her exciting news via the sex reveal photos that were submitted to Us Weekly. The photos show Lowry and her other sons — 10-year-old Isaac Elliot Rivera, 6-year-old Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, and 2-year-old Lux Russell Lowry — holding confetti guns that shot out blue paper.

“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” Lowry told the magazine. “Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

Lowry and her partner Chris Lopez also revealed that they are expecting a son in a statement to E! News. Lowry said in the statement that she has "never found out the sex of the baby before the birth," but decided to do so this time around. "We are so excited, there's just something so special about a mother and her sons," she told the outlet.

Lowry announced her pregnancy via a family photo posted to Instagram with a caption that updated followers on how she's felt through her first few months.

"We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" she wrote. "I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

The gender reveal is the first pregnancy update Lowry has shared since announcing. While she seems pleased with the results, Lowry joked on Twitter about trying for baby #5 to get the girl she wanted. "Lmaooo starting 5 basketball team coming right up," she wrote with laughing and basketball emojis.

Lowry told Studology 101 last year that she would like to have a girl. “Yeah I definitely want more kids, I would love to have girls,” she said at the time, as OK! Magazine reported. “How it will happen, I don’t know, but we will figure it out I guess.”

There's still no little girl on the horizon for Lowry, but hey, at least she can put Lux's baby clothes to good use as hand-me-downs!