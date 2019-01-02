Kim Kardashian may be a busy mom of three young children, but rumors are already swirling that she and husband Kanye West might be about to welcome one more. So, is Kim Kardashian's surrogate actually pregnant again?

The reality star has spoken in the past about having her hands full following the birth of her daughter, Chicago, in January 2018, but sources close to the couple reportedly told Us Weekly that Kardashian and West had one remaining embryo left following their daughter's birth, and that their surrogate is now pregnant with the couple's baby (a boy!) and due "in very early May."

Reps for the stars have yet to confirm or deny the report, and Romper's request for comment from Kardashian's team was not immediately returned. But People also confirmed the story Wednesday, and it actually sounds like Kardashian and West have been open to the idea of adding to their brood ever since Chicago's arrival nearly a year ago.

In fact, a source told People that the couple was "already talking about baby No. 4 when Chicago was just a couple of days old," and that there was no question whether or not they'd opt to use the same surrogate to welcome another child into to the world.

Given that the world is still recovering from The Great Kardashian Baby Boom of 2018 (Kim, Kylie Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian all welcomed little ones into the family), news that Kardashian and West may already be looking ahead to their fourth child's arrival is a bit of a surprise. But then again, there *have* been some clues suggesting it would happen sooner rather than later.

For one, Kardashian revealed in an October episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that her husband had a major case of baby fever. The reality joked to friend Larsa Pippen that West was "harassing [her]" to have more children, and that he was "stuck on seven" — aka four more kids than they currently have.

If the reports about Kardashian and West's surrogate being pregnant again are true, then it sounds like the couple is at least on the same page about having a fourth, if not a fifth, sixth, and seventh. In August, Kardashian denied rumors that she and West had begun the process of having another baby by surrogate, but told E! News that they definitely hadn't ruled it out. She said,

I've been really open about [wanting another] and talked about it on our show, so ... I don't know. We start filming season 16 next week, so if I think about it more and it's gonna happen, you'll definitely see it on the show.

West may not want to get *too* excited about his dream of a super-sized brood though: in March, Kardashian told Elle that if they were to have another baby, she'd be more than happy to stop at four kids, saying:

My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way. I don't think I could handle more than [four children]. My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.

Although Kardashian and West have yet to actually confirm whether or not they really do have another baby on the way, it sounds like they've definitely put a lot of thought into whether or not adding another little one to their family was the right call. And while this could very well be their last-ever pregnancy announcement, it's pretty exciting to think another Kardashian-West could in fact be on the way.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.