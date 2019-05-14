Kylie Jenner is a business mogul. She started her career as a reality TV star — first appearing on E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and turned her success into a makeup and skincare empire. Now, according to a new report from TMZ, it sounds like Kylie Jenner could be launching a baby line some day in the future and fans undoubtedly can't wait to get their hands on her parenting products. The line would be different from anything she's done before, so don't expect baby lip kits or Kyliners from the mogul.

News broke on Tuesday that the 21-year-old businesswoman and Stormi's mom reportedly filed paperwork to trademark "Kylie Baby," according to TMZ, which reported that the range will include everything parents need to care for their children. The documents reportedly stated that Kylie Baby will sell baby furniture — including cribs, bouncers, changing tables, and baby walkers — as well as linens, such as swaddling blankets and crib jumpers to pair with her pieces. Additionally, according to WWD, a Kylie Baby line will reportedly include breast milk storage bottles and breast pumps, strollers, and carseats in addition to baby-friendly moisturizers, lotions and creams.

Whew! That's quite the line, right? Romper's request from Jenner's rep was not immediately returned and Jenner hasn't commented on the reported launch of Kylie Baby. Still, sounds oh-so-exciting!

It's really no surprise that Jenner, who gave birth to her daughter Stormi in February 2018, is advancing her career yet again. After all, Jenner was recently named the youngest "self-made" billionaire in history by Forbes, which touted the youngest KarJenner kid's net worth as being approximately $1 billion from her booming businesses, product endorsements, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kendall + Kylie clothing line, and her partnership with Adidas.

The title did lead to some backlash online, as some fans argued that Jenner, who does come from great wealth and notoriety, is far from "self-made." But momager Kris Jenner came to her defense during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, arguing that nothing has ever been handed to her youngest daughter and even praised her for putting in hard work to get where she is today.

"I think she's self-made," Kris Jenner previously said on CBS Sunday Morning. "Listen, my girls, you can say that certain things have been handed to them. But it takes a lot of work to do what they're all doing... She put her own blood, sweat and tears into it. It was her idea. It was amazing what she did."

Later on, Jenner also addressed the uproar over her "self-made" title, admitting that she has had a little help along the way, as most people do in life. She told The New York Times in March that she couldn't "say I've done it by myself." Still, she owned the fact that she didn't inherit any money, and worked for all that on her own. "If they're just talking finances, technically, yes, I don't have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform," she told The New York Times.

Regardless of how you feel about her fortune, there's no denying Kylie Jenner is one successful woman. She continually puts out innovative products, and there's no doubt among fans that her reported baby line — if it really happens — will be another wild success.