Though not much has been heard about the former first family the past few months, a recent photo posted to Twitter of Sasha Obama and her prom date, along with one of Sasha and her older sister Malia, has people thinking about these two American sweethearts once again. What have they been up to? Where is Sasha going to school next year? Is Malia Obama in college? President Barack Obama's oldest daughter has been quite successful in the time since her dad left the White House.

As it turns out, Malia actually started her second year at Harvard University back in August of 2018, according to Vanity Fair. And since the school’s academic calendar states the 2019 commencement was on May 30, she would have just finished classes when the prom photos were posted on May 24. And if Malia, who will celebrate her 21st birthday on July 4, continues her studies at Harvard, the university's academic calendar indicates her third year — aka junior year — will begin on Sept. 4.

While it’s certainly possible that she’ll decide to follow her parents’ lead — Barack and Michelle actually met while working together at Chicago law firm Sidley & Austin — and eventually continue on to Harvard Law School, thus far, 20-year-old Malia hasn’t made any announcement of what her major is.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Malia does appear to be having a great time at school, though, and she is no doubt studying hard. According to PopSugar, she actually appeared in a music video for a Harvard band called New Dakotas. The video for the band's song “Walking on Air” featured Malia in two spots showing off her dance moves, PopSugar reported.

Before the Obamas' oldest jetted off to school, she had her own special prom and it ended up being an entertaining story. Michelle Obama told Ellen DeGeneres that Malia had requested to ride in the car of the boy who was taking her to prom, something that just isn’t allowed for presidential children. Fortunately, they were able to talk the security team into making it happen for her, although when the special car drove off with the happy couple they were trailed by three other cars full of gun-toting security detail.

“This makes running for a second term all worthwhile," Michelle Obama told DeGeneres in 2018. "My daughter is being followed by men with guns to prom.”

TheEllenShow on YouTube

President Obama himself admitted that when he took his oldest to school, it completely wrecked him. During a reception he spoke at, Obama said he was proud that he didn’t cry in front of her but that his security detail got a glimpse of his very real dad feelings. “The Secret Service was off, looking straight ahead, pretending they weren’t hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose,” he said, according to Delaware news station WDEL.

All of this is so much the reason why they are my, and so many others', favorite first family, and Malia is undoubtedly crushing it at Harvard.