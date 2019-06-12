Saturday, June 8, was a seriously big day for the royal family. The entire clan came out to support Queen Elizabeth's official 93rd birthday with the annual Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace. This year's parade was especially exciting for several reasons, one of which was the first post-baby appearance of the Duchess of Sussex. While royal watchers were perhaps slightly disappointed not to see baby Archie, it seems he was behind-the-scenes for a very important reason: He might need to eat. After wondering whether or not Meghan Markle is breastfeeding baby Archie, it seems we finally have an answer. And, according to a new report, it sounds like it's a resounding yes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child together, Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 5. Since his arrival, Markle has been taking some time away from the spotlight to spend time at the couple's home, Frogmore Cottage, with her new baby. Despite the fact that she is on maternity leave and therefore not required to take part in any official royal duties, she seemed to be enjoying a brief outing on Saturday to honor the Queen's birthday in the sunshine.

On June 8, according to The Daily Express, Markle arrived at Buckingham Palace in a carriage with her husband Prince Harry, her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, and her mother-in-law the Duchess of Cornwall. But her baby boy was apparently never too far away, it seems.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

When the royal family all gathered on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, it looked as though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were a little late in joining them. And a royal source told Us Weekly that there was a very good reason for their (super slight) tardiness. "The reason Harry and Meghan didn’t appear on the balcony when the Queen returned back to Buckingham Palace was because she was breastfeeding," the insider told Us Weekly.

This makes total sense and would also explain why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were standing at the back. As any breastfeeding mom out there knows, you have to have an exit strategy in case of a sudden baby hunger emergency. While the media tried to make a real meal out of the fact that the couple stood so far from Prince William and Kate Middleton's family, it looks as though it might have just been a simple issue of needing to slip out to feed little Archie.

Another royal source confirmed to ELLE that Markle is indeed breastfeeding little Archie while Prince Harry is gleefully sharing in all the parenting duties at Frogmore Cottage because he "wants to be as involved as possible."

While both parents are understandably tired, another royal source told ELLE that Markle especially is totally at peace in her life with Archie: "Meghan is radiant, taking each day one day at a time...what strikes me most is this authentic peacefulness that has settled within her."

After a bit of a difficult entry into palace life, it's lovely to find out that Meghan Markle is finding her own way out of the spotlight. Taking time to be with her baby and making decisions about how she wants to parent. No wonder she's glowing.