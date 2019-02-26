We are all such a bunch of spoiled children. If we get good news, we want better news. And if we get better news, we want double that, and so on and so on. I mean, it's not enough that we already have three adorable little royals, we are actually getting another one less than a year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. How great is that? Not great enough, apparently, because speculation about whether or not Meghan Markle is having twins is heating back up and now I'm worried she'll feel she disappointed us all if (and when) she simply gives birth to one baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first baby within the next two months, just under one year after their glorious wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Kensington Palace made the official announcement in October, when Markle was reportedly around 12 weeks pregnant, writing in an Instagram post, "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

At first everyone was super excited about it, of course. But eventually the rumors started, the whispers that perhaps twins would be slightly better. Despite the fact that the announcement from Kensington Palace made no mention of two babies, the Daily Mail reported that betting sites were being inundated with bets that Markle was expecting twins, and they were apparently coming from people with "inside knowledge."

For awhile, the furor appeared to die down. But an off-handed comment by Meghan Markle during her weekend official visit to Morocco has people revisiting this twin idea anew. As Cosmopolitan UK reported, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on hand to visit a cooking program for children from disadvantaged backgrounds hosted by Chef Moha, a famed Moroccan chef. When they were leaving, Chef Moha and Markle stopped to have a bit of a chat and rather adorably exchange cookbooks (she gave him a copy of Together: A Community Cookbook, which she worked on with The Hubb community kitchen in London, as Cosmopolitan UK noted). Chef Moha mentioned to Markle that he would like to cook for her when she returns to Morocco and she said, "Oh thank you, yes. For the whole family next time." Looking fondly at her baby bump.

The exchange was caught on video by ITV's Lizzie Robinson.

Do you know what this means, guys? Nothing. It means nothing. It means Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting excited about welcoming a baby, which will take them from being a couple to a family. Because that's sort of what happens when you have a baby, even if you only have one baby.

If she is having twins, congratulations to the new parents. If she's not, congratulations all the same. People really need to reign those conspiracy theories in.