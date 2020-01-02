With a Golden Globe nomination under its belt, there's bound to be some new chatter about Missing Link, the stop-motion animated movie about Sasquatch's search for his yeti family. It's adorable, fun, and fortunately Missing Link is appropriate for most kids. Parents of little ones, however, may want to screen the movie themselves first. But with a PG rating, Missing Link can certainly be a flick for the whole family to enjoy.

For the upcoming 77th Golden Globe Awards, Missing Link was named among five contenders for "Best Animated Picture." The film — directed by Chris Butler and starring the voice talents of Hugh Jackman, Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson, Zoe Saldana, and Zach Galifianakis — will be going up against the likes of Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and The Lion King.

Missing Link follows the story of Mr. Link — a "Big Foot"-type character (Galifianakis) — who enlists the help of an explorer named Sir Lionel Frost (Jackman) to leave his solitary existence in the Pacific Northwest and embark on a journey to find his long-lost relatives. Together, with an adventurer named Adelina Fortnight, they encounter a number of obstacles along the way as they travel to the valley of Shangri-La.

Missing Link is rated PG for parental guidance because of "action/peril and some mild rude humor," as noted on IMDb, which is probably no big deal for plenty of kids and their parents. However, a closer look reveals in a little more detail what to consider before sitting down to watch the animated film with the kiddos, especially if your children happen to be particularly sensitive. As noted on IMDb, here a few specific violent scenes to keep in mind:

A man is impaled by a large icicle, before he falls to his (off-screen) death.

There is gun fire, but no one is shot.

A bar-brawl breaks out, which includes punching, kicking, and head-butting.

A man is kicked in the crotch.

As a whole, though, GeekDad.com sums up the PG-rating pretty well: "There are some scenes of peril, and things get pretty tense with the hit man and his thugs trying to kill the protagonists. But it’s really no worse than what’s in your average Disney animated film, and at least in this film nobody’s parents die."

Based on all of this information, Missing Link is probably appropriate for most kids ages 8 and up, according to Common Sense Media. But again, it's up to parents; thus, the PG-rating. And if its nomination for a Golden Globe has inspired you to check out Missing Link, it's currently available on Hulu, so you can give it a screening yourself before showing it to your kiddos.