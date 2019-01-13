Nikki Bella and John Cena are officially broken up — and that means the upcoming season of Total Bellas will finally give viewers a glimpse into Nikki's life as a single woman. And after watching the Season 4 trailer — which features a glimpse into Nikki's single life — fans are wondering: Is Nikki Bella dating Peter Kraus from The Bachelorette?

In Total Bellas' Season 4 trailer, Nikki is seen on a date with Peter Kraus from The Bachelorette, which her sister Brie Bella set up, E! News reported. "Nicole gave me permission to set her up on a date," Brie says in the clip. "Alright, let's see…Peter from The Bachelor!"

"I haven't kissed another guy in nine years," Nikki tells Peter in the trailer. "I don't know if I'm ready for this." The clip also shows Nicole and Peter clinking wine glasses while on a gondola ride, and then later, leaning in for a kiss. So, it would seem that Peter is the first person Nikki kissed after breaking up with Cena, but it doesn't look they're still dating. As of early January, Nikki is reportedly dating Artem Chigvintsev, according to Us Weekly. The wrestler and pro dancer Artem were partners on Dancing With the Stars in 2017.

If you're familiar with Nicole and John Cena's relationship as well as Peter's season of The Bachelorette, you may understand why he and Nikki aren't the best match. Peter and Rachel Lindsay, the bachelorette he was competing for, went through an emotional breakup on the reality show. Why? Well, as Peter admitted to Rachel during the final days of the competition, he was not ready to propose to her on the finale, and he was not ready for marriage. Since Rachel was ready for that next step, the two decided to call things quits. Now, less than two years later, Peter's views on marriage may or may not be the same — but if they are the same, that may have to do with why Nikki has allegedly moved on from him and to Artem.

It took John several years to finally become ready for marriage. But after changing his tune and publicly proposing to Nikki, he still made it clear that he was not very excited about having children, which she wants, according to CafeMom.

The Bella Twins on YouTube

It will certainly be interesting to see how things go between Nikki and Peter when Total Bellas returns this weekend. But even if Peter is just a brief fling for Nikki, there will still be plenty of other action to fill this season of the show. According to a press release WWE shared about Season 4, the show will chronicle the twins preparing for Evolution, "WWE’s first-ever all women’s pay-per-view event." Additionally, Brie and her husband Bryan Daniel will discuss the pros and cons of having another baby.

Total Bellas returns on E! this Sunday, Jan. 13 at 9 p.m.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.