By now, you've likely seen the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback in action on the field. And, like many, you're probably wondering if Patrick Mohames is married. Well, while this quarterback isn't lawfully wedded, the 24-year-old has a serious, longtime partner.

Mohames has been dating Brittany Matthews since they were both sophomores in high school, according to Yahoo! Sports. The pair attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, and even went to a prom together in 2013, according to a sweet throwback photograph Mohames once shared on his Instagram.

More recently, however, Mohames acknowledged last March that he and Matthews had hit seven years together, calling it "7 years strong with my best friend" in an Instagram post marking their anniversary. But because the couple have been dating for so long, they're reportedly no strangers to questions about marriage.

In an anniversary post shared on her own Instagram last March, Matthews delivered a not-so subtle message to curious fans. "[Seven] years, the greatest 7 years with you! Lots of life changes, lots of growing, lots of surprises, lots of memories," Matthews wrote. "Cheers to a lifetime with you. P.S. — to everyone that's gonna ask when we are getting married, the answer is whenever we want."

While Mahomes has quickly made a name for himself on the football field, he isn't the only athlete in the relationship. According to her professional website, Matthews is "a former college soccer player who went on to play professionally in Iceland." After one season, however, Matthews said she realized she loved working out in the gym more than playing on a soccer field. She's now a Certified Personal Trainer, who sells a variety of online workout programs and fitness gear through her company, Brittany Lynne Fitness.

Matthews' love of fitness also appears to be a blessing for Mahomes. In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, the quarterback credited his girlfriend with helping him keep his nutrition on track, suggesting that the pair often work collaboratively toward their fitness goals.

At the moment, Mahomes and Matthews don't have any human children. They are, however, proud parents to Steel and Silver, a pit bull and cane corso who have their own Instagram account, so help yourselves and give it a follow for some seriously cute content.