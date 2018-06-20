Is Publix Open On July 4th? They're Not Pulling Any Surprises

Though July 4 may look different this year than in years past thanks to social distancing, it’s still important to know where to get that holiday food. And if you’re super busy and can't shop until the big day, it's good to know if Publix is open on July 4th for your family's favorite chicken tenders. Nothing’s worse than being stuck driving around in search of an open grocery store.

Great news — not only is Publix open that day, but they are open regular store hours, Maria, a Publix Customer Care Agent told Romper. According to Maria, they will be featuring their weekly specials and many are bound to be holiday-related, including barbecue options, like sauces and meats. She suggests keeping an eye out for your weekly circular before you plan your menu to see what's available and — even better — what's on sale. And if you have a profile on the Publix website, you can even get a sneak peek at that special July 4 Weekly Ad right now.

What would the holiday be without a yummy, holiday-themed dessert? If you're feeling crafty, you can throw together an easy-to-make flag cake using cake mix (or pound cake), vanilla frosting or whipped cream, and strawberries and blueberries for the stars and stripes. If you want a little assistance and are looking for a specially decorated, fun cake for your barbecue, you can custom order a cake online as long as you give them 24-hour notice. If you want to go one better and have Publix cater your whole meal, you can work with an in-store caterer in those stores that have one, or order your meal online and then pick it up on July 4. You don't even have to leave your couch to "prepare" a feast, from appetizers to main courses and side dishes to dessert.

Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

According to their website, Publix has 1,243 locations throughout the southeastern United States, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, so if you live in these states, odds are you'll have a Publix somewhere nearby. That way when you wake up the morning of July 4 and realize you haven’t prepared at all, help will be just a ride to Publix away.