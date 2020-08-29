When you're planning ahead for the final 3-day weekend of summer, it's wise to check whether your favorite grocer is going to keep holiday hours. So is Publix open on Labor Day 2020 for those last-minute ingredients and treats? For some people, it isn't really a vacation without one of the store's famed chicken tender subs on hand.

For people who adore their local Publix, here's some good news. "Publix will have regular store hours for Labor Day. Store hours may vary by location," as a representative from Publix tells Romper via email. To double-check your location's hours, visit the Publix website and click the "choose a store" feature. On Labor Day, which falls on Monday, September 7, 2020, you'll be able to make a grocery run.

Now, the only tricky part is figuring out what to eat for Labor Day weekend. For such a low-key holiday, you'll probably want to keep things easy in the kitchen, too. Consider the many slow cooker recipes for summer, including baby back ribs, chili cheese hot dogs, and pulled pork sliders. (Yes, you can basically make an entire BBQ dinner without ever lighting the grill.) And if you'd really like to take a break, then check out the Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale? Twitter feed to see whether the sandwiches are available for your Labor Day weekend feast.