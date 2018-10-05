Monday, October 8, is Columbus Day and for some lucky people, that means a day off work. This paid holiday is technically supposed to be for celebrating Christopher Columbus' arrival in America, but let's be honest — most of us will be running errands, and catching up things we normally can't do during business hours because of... work. If you're like me and are hoping to do your week's grocery shopping on Monday, you're probably wondering if Safeway is open on Columbus Day.

Good news, shoppers! Safeway is open on Columbus Day, according to a company representative who spoke with Romper on the phone. They added that the grocery store chain and call centers are open on most calendar holidays. However, some Safeway locations have different policies for major holidays, like Christmas Day, according to a previous Romper article, so it's always a good idea to call ahead of time, or to use the store locator on the Safeway website, to confirm holiday hours, because even though a store is open, it just may be that they're observing special hours.

Safeway is one of those grocery stores that has a seriously loyal customer base. Case in point: here's what a Safeway fan on Twitter had to say about the store's bakery. "Dear @Safeway you make the best [chocolate] fudge cake, I loved it and I need to take a break from the best cake in the world," tweeted @daytime6976.

My personal favorite thing about Safeway is the Starbucks nestled inside it. I mean, give me a pumpkin spice latte and an empty shopping cart, and I'm a happy camper. And I'm not the only one a little bit obsessed with the Starbucks/Safeway union. "Safeway had me the moment I walked through the doors. Starbucks. There’s a Starbucks inside of the grocery store, folks. Grabbing a Frappucino while I walked felt like a little “mom luxury," explained Christie of the blog Raising Whasians, who gushed about the new Safeway store in Florida.

I'll be the first to admit, I'm one of those weird people who actually enjoys grocery shopping. I find it oddly calming to scratch off things on my list and to discover new foods I want to try. However, I totally get why the vast majority of people want their grocery shopping done in the most convenient, time-saving way. Fortunately, Safeway has a grocery delivery program that is pretty money when you're crunched for time. If you order before 8:30 a.m., you can get your groceries the same day, according to the store's website.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

So, if you're one of the lucky people to have off work this Columbus Day and are on a mission to get your grocery shopping done, you can rest assured that your local Safeway will be open, whether you plan on stopping by in person or placing an order online.

And if you're not sure whether you have off or not, we totally feel you. "Columbus Day is one of the most inconsistently celebrated U.S. holidays," according to Pew Research Center, which notes that only 23 states give their employees Columbus Day off as a paid holiday.