With everyone so distracted by current events, it's easy to forget that Easter is just around the corner. In fact, it's this coming Sunday, April 12... less than a week away. So is Safeway open on Easter 2020? Because even in the era of social distancing, kids still love a basket of treats from the Easter Bunny.

Under normal circumstances, Safeway is generally open on Easter Sunday, according to Holiday Shopping Hours. Given the current set of circumstances, however, it's probably a great idea to contact your local Safeway store to confirm their hours for this Sunday. If you're concerned about staying safe but still need groceries, then Safeway does offer "contact free" grocery delivery and pickup options, so you can get the goods without ever setting foot in a store.

On a happier note, Safeway stores do appear to have a whole selection of Easter goodies at the ready. Boneless smoked ham, Cadbury mini eggs, and even fresh bouquets of flowers are available at the Safeway Easter spread, so you can get everything you want for the holiday together in no time. And since you're probably home anyway, you might even want to try a more involved recipe or two for the holiday than you ordinarily would. (Bunny butt cupcakes, perhaps?)

Thomas Janisch/Moment/Getty Images

Although the celebration might be a little different this year, you and your family can still enjoy a lovely Easter feast together. And isn't that what it's all about?