Even those who made thorough shopping lists and checked them twice still may open their refrigerators on Thanksgiving morning and realize they’ve forgotten something essential for their feast. Once that happens, the next step is panic and scare your entire family by aggressively typing or yelling to Alexa, "is Safeway open on Thanksgiving?!" You're surely not the only one feeling frazzled.

Rest assured, all Safeway stores are open on Thanksgiving Day and they’re keeping regular hours. I called two local Safeways, and customer service representatives from both stores assured me that grocery chain plans to keep operating their usual Thursday hours, but I also realized that the two Safeways near me actually keep different hours. While they both open every day at 6 a.m. (this opening time is true of all the Safeways I looked up, but it can vary by store) one of them closes at 11 p.m. while the other closes at midnight. A third nearby location closes at 1 a.m.

The customer service representatives I spoke with confirmed that the bakeries will also be open normal hours (welcomed news to anyone who needs a last-minute pie) but the pharmacy will not be open.

And if you’d rather skip the holiday grocery store run, I can’t say I blame you, but remember to buy ice, aluminum foil, coffee, butter, and cream in advance, as these are some of the most forgotten Thanksgiving items, according to Epicurious. And if you do forget something? Don't get down on yourself; remember the whole reason grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving is because there are plenty of other people who are in the same (empty gravy) boat as you.