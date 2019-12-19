With its trailers giving off totally cool, magical, and bizarre vibes, many are obviously excited to see Cats, the 2019 musical fantasy film out on Dec. 20. And since children are naturally interested in whatever their parents are checking out, you may be curious if the new Cats movie is alright for kids, say, under 5. The short answer? Probably not. There are several factors you might want to consider before hearing to the theater with your little ones, so here's what parents should know.

I can certainly see the appeal for little kids who might want to see Cats; not only does it star celebs like Taylor Swift, but it is also a movie where humans are cats and who doesn't want to see that? The idea of stars like Idris Elba, Judi Dench, and Jennifer Hudson prancing around in cat suits covered in fur and singing is too charming for words. But the story could be a little tough for young kids to consume.

The entire premise of the movie, based on the super famous Broadway show by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is that a tribe of cats is voting on who gets to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and get a whole new cool life. This might not be the best concept for little kids, who tend not to be big fans of the concept of change and death.

It's also important to note that the movie is rated PG due to rude and suggestive humor as well as a some mild violence. As Children and Media noted in its review, one of the characters is chased by raccoons while another is tortured and put in a cage. Additionally, according to Common Sense Media's review, characters speak suggestively at times and the overall theme of the movie appears to be meant for a more mature audience. Then there's the running time; 110 minutes, which may be on the longer side for little ones.

While the new movie might not be appropriate for little kids, Common Sense Media notes it's probably OK for kids 10 years old and up, so parents should still check it out. Not only does it look to be a visually stunning film, it also promises to be an interesting story. When it comes out on Dec. 20, I suggest getting a sitter for the little ones and heading to sit in the theater to see the film.