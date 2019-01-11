For the third year in a row, Washington, D.C. will host a Women's March on Saturday, Jan. 19. Most major cities — as well as plenty of small towns — usually hold sister marches the same day. So, New Yorkers are likely wondering: Is there a Women's March in New York City in 2019? Here's everything you need to know about the annual rally.

Luckily for residents of the Big Apple, yes, there is a march in NYC this year. The march will start at 10 a.m. local time on Saturday, Jan. 19. However, there has actually been a bit of confusion surrounding the plans for this year's New York City Women's March. As the New York Daily News reported, there are two Women's Marches, each with a ton of Facebook attendees, happening on the same day this year.

But according to the official Women's March website, the official chapter of the NYC march will start at Foley Square in downtown Manhattan. The Facebook event for this march explains that it will be focusing on elevating women of color and immigrants this year.

"The Women’s March in NYC will highlight the leadership of Black women, immigrant women and women of color as part of the national #WomensWave, and in response to the Trump Administration’s continued assault on immigrant communities and communities of color," the Facebook event reads.

However, this is not the only group marching on New York City this year. Also at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19, a group called the Women's March Alliance is hosting a march on the Upper West Side, the New York Daily News reported. The outlet noted that the Women's March Alliance is not affiliated with Women's March Inc. (the organization that organized the original march on D.C.), but that the Alliance did organize the 2017 and 2018 NYC marches, according to AM New York.

Because the official Women's March connected to the D.C. rally only recognizes the Foley Square march on its website, it's safe to say that that one is the main NYC march this year. If you're planning to attend, here is all the basic info you'll need.

Where & When To Meet As noted on the Women's March website and the Women's March Facebook event, the NYC event will kick off at 10 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. Protestors should meet at Foley Square, which is located at the intersection of Worth Street, Centre Street, and Lafayette Street down in Lower Manhattan.

What To Bring Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Women's March official website has recommendations of what to bring for the D.C. chapter of the march, which could come in handy for the NYC chapter as well. The organizers advise wearing comfortable shoes, packing extra layers, bringing a reusable water bottle, snacks, and a sign or banner.