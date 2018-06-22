Is Trader Joe's Open On July 4th? Don't Expect Their Usual Saturday Hours

If you’re a Trader Joe's groupie (and once you go, you tend to join the following), you come to count on their unique-to-them products when planning a get together. Head into a Trader Joe's and you find all these delicious things that you didn't even know you wanted, like cookie butter, spicy cheese crunchies, my personal favorite, their Organic Jalapeño Limeade. Fourth of July will look different this year, but even the smallest or most distanced of gatherings needs top-tier snacks. So, is Trader Joe's open on July 4th?

Well, folks, sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Trader Joe’s will not be open on July 4, 2020. “In order to give all of our Crew Members a much needed and well-deserved day of rest, all Trader Joe’s Stores will be closed on Saturday, July 4, 2020 (Independence Day),” the company said on its website. I called my local store who confirmed this news. While it’s an inconvenience not to be able to get burgers, hot dogs, and an assortment of deliciously random snacks like these lobster-shaped gummies on the actual holiday, it’s nice to see Trader Joe’s prioritizing their employees. Plus, the store will be open on July 3, a day that many people have off from work since the holiday falls on a Saturday.

Noam Galai/Getty Images News/Getty Images

If you do need something last minute on the Fourth of July, (I, for one, always forget the buns) then there are plenty of other grocery stores open. Sure, you may not be able to get the cookie butter or search for a hidden gnome while you shop, but Publix is open on July 4, as Romper previously reported. Target, Kroger, Walmart, and Whole Foods will also be open on July 4, per Country Living, though it’s always a good idea to call your local store to confirm their exact holiday hours.