I must admit, I wasn’t aware of the awesomeness of Trader Joe’s until fairly recently. Growing up in the burbs of southern Georgia, we just didn’t have that kind of stuff. Food Depot and Ingles, yes. Trader Joe’s no. However, once I entered those sliding doors with their brightly painted slogans and hours, I was hooked — especially once I discovered “two-buck chuck,” the deliciously inexpensive wine. If you didn’t get enough alcohol on New Year’s Eve, or you need some sparkly to go with New Year’s Day mimosas, you’re probably wondering: is Trader Joe’s open on New Year’s Day? Especially if you just need some of their huge jars of coffee to make it through the day after a night of partying hard.

Unfortunately, if you’re out of meatballs, sparkling wine, or their delicious cans of coffee, you’re out of luck on New Year’s Day. The Trader Joe’s website claims they “have solutions for a multitude of resolutions, starting with 1) be prepared for all occasions.” Then they announced all stores will be closed for the Janurary 1 holiday. Boy is it weird to type 2019 instead of 2018, but I digress. Looks like you’ll have to head over to Publix, which will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, but make sure you get there before 8:45 p.m. because they will be closing at 9 p.m. (because nobody likes those people who come in right before closing; if you’ve worked in retail before, you know this to be true). But let’s face it, you’ll probably be asleep by then anyway trying to recover from the late night shenanigans from the night before (even if those shenanigans consisted simply of staying up past midnight instead of going to bed at your normal time of 9 p.m.). I see you, and I am you, don’t worry. No judgment here.

As Country Living explained, Whole Foods, Home Depot, PetSmart, and TJ Maxx will be open New Year’s Day, too, but may have limited hours. So at least you can buy expensive cheese, get a cheap outfit, buy a hammer, and pick up more pet food if you run out on New Year’s Day. And of course, Starbucks will be open (because they always are open, let’s be honest), so you c an get that triple venti caramel macchiato to help nurse your hangover or help you shake off the grogginess you acquired staying up too late. However, hours may vary at different locations, the Country Living article noted. So just in case, it's best to get your coffee, wine, frozen appetizers and anything else you’ll need for your New Year’s Day parties before 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Otherwise you'll be faced with the sad, sad sight of those doors being locked and closed, with the brightly colored interior and rows of delicious Trader Joe’s brand goods out of reach. No ringing of the bells or Hawaiian shirts on New Year’s Day, sorry folks. But at least the always happy and cheerful employees get to spend New Year’s Day with their families, right?

