Was the Easter bunny so busy practicing social distancing that they completely forgot to stock up on marshmallow Peeps? Totally. (And, hi, by "Easter bunny," I mean me.) A last-minute shopping trip may be in order, but is Walmart open on Easter 2020? Fortunately, the Easter bunny is in luck and most stores will be open.

What's a mom to do when she realizes that between juggling homeschooling, working from home, constant hand-washing, and deep-cleaning the house top to bottom, she forgot that Easter is literally right around the corner? Head to Walmart, of course. They have it all. A spiral-cut ham to throw in the Instant Pot for Easter dinner, tiny trinkets to stuff into the bags full of plastic Easter eggs you also need to buy, even pastel-colored tablecloths and bunny-shaped plates so that your household celebration at least feels somewhat festive despite the bleak times we're all living in.

Many Walmart stores are typically open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, but thanks to the coronavirus, most store hours have changed to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to allow ample time overnight for re-stocking and sanitizing, per Walmart's website. Even in the midst of the pandemic, many Walmart stores will still be open for business on Easter Sunday, just within their new limited operating hours.

Even though they should be open, it's still a good idea to check out the Walmart store finder online or call your local store to verify their open and closing hours on Easter Sunday before you head out.

Walmart is now also limiting the number of customers in their stores to "no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time" to help maintain social distancing standards. That doesn't mean you can't make a quick trip on Easter Sunday, but you might have to wait in line outside depending on how many other last-minute shoppers head there to snag a pack of eggs to dye.